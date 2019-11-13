Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Here is an honesty check for you democrats who literally give the obscene portrayal and gesture of “flipping off” anybody who supports Christianity and votes conservative.
Case and point: In 2004, Hussein Obama said and I will quote, “What I believe is that marriage is between a man and a woman,” and then, for political expediency in 2015, this new vogue and prevailing fashion of America celebrating homosexuality, Obama, flip flops and says that he “supports homosexuality”. Many democrats didn’t hold that against him.
Fast forward today in the political race for the White House by the democrats, where the field of 18 or so liberals, and yes, that buffoon (former Vice President Joe Biden) says that they would support revoking the tax exempt status of religious institutions-colleges, churches and charities-if they oppose same sex marriages, and again, many Democrats didn’t disagree.
Today, if you haven’t lived in a cave, or mirroring an ostrich with your head buried in the sand, anybody could come to the conclusion with the Democrats ideology; they believe in and support socialism over capitalism, abortions through the entire nine months of pregnancy, free taxpayer funded health insurance for illegal immigrants, and sanctuary cities.
Democratic voter is so wrapped up in anything about homosexuality, they go along with these perverts in hyphenating a dual identity in calling themselves “LBGTQ” Americans. The Democrats show where their party is headed with respect to Christianity!
The increase for hatred for all things Christian will be the beginning of the end for the Democratic party, and it will be well deserved.
A bumper sticker I once saw kind of says it all, and I think you will agree. Well, perhaps not the Democrat voter. The bumper sticker said, “Gay freedom, a woman’s right for abortion, honk if you support”. I wonder which horn GOD is honking for?
TSGT. Joseph L Bryan, U.S.A. F. Ret
Comments
