The Eastman Police Department reported the following arrests from October 28 to November 5.
Dori Veal, age 35, of Cochran, was arrested for shoplifting less than $500.00.
Barbara Arnold, age 51, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by taking less than $500.00.
Christopher Brown, age 40, of Byron, was arrested for shoplifting less than $500.00.
David Argueta, age 28, of Macon, was arrested for driving while unlicensed or expired/new resident and light reducing material affixed to windows.
Sherri Purvis, age 54, of Eastman, was arrested for battery and criminal trespass (private).
Steven Gay, age 44, of Eastman, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers and disorderly conduct.
Christopher Durham, age 32, of Eastman, was arrested for shoplifting less than $500.00.
Casey Goodwin, age 36, of Eastman, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers, possession of schedule IV drugs, drugs – methamphetamine possession of, drugs – cocaine possession of, possession and use of drug related objects, theft by taking auto, theft by taking, driving while license suspended/revoked and being a habitual violator.
Terry Walden, age 20, of Hawkinsville, was arrested for shoplifting less than $300.00.
Tavian Ray, age 29, of Dublin, was arrested for driving while license suspended/revoked, taillights/lenses required and failure to appear bench warrant.
Zyan McKever, age 17, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of drug related object and drugs – marijuana sale/deliver/distribution.
Tavian Walden, age 20, of Hawkinsville, was arrested for shoplifting less than $500.00.
Ashley Little, age 20, of Hawkinsville, was arrested for shoplifting less than $500.00.
Police officers make arrests
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)