ilana Mercer 1, George Will 0. Notice which one works for the hideous Washington P- - - news rag and which is on the Internet, kept out of the papers.
A book I’d like to read: Open Borders Inc. by Michelle Malkin.
Smaller government, lower taxes, less regulation: a good philosophy. What’s wrong with that? Leftists hate that kind of talk. They need your dependence.
Good investment websites: 1stock1.com, ScottKays.com, Fool.com (Motley Fool), Money99.com, Forbes.com, RicEdelman.com, GaryKaltbaum.com, TheStreet.com, BizPacReview.com, JohnCBogle.com.
Investment legend Jack Bogle, founder of Vantage Fund, on gold: “Gold is not an investment at all.” It’s speculation says Jack. To paraphrase Jack Bogle, buy right and hold tight.
On the election of Donald Trump in 2016: “I was never a major Donald Trump fan but I sure am a happy American this week.”
Dick Williams on The Georgia Gang TV5 Atlanta 11-13-16
Dick Williams retired earlier this year and the show isn’t the same without him. That’s the only Sunday panel show I can stand watching. He’s right – DJT saved us from HRC.
The big problem is previous administration people trying to sabotage the Trump presidency says U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin).
TheNewAmerican.com says the Communist Party was all in for Hillary (August 2016). The Communist Party USA endorsed B.H. Obama in 2008 and 2012, also H.R. Clinton in 2016. Guaranteed: whichever leftist is nominated by the Demos in 2020 will get the Commies’ endorsement.
“Invaders Are Not Immigrants.” Read the full column at AmericanThinker.com 7-10-18
I didn’t know this. It pays to read well-informed writers and Rico is that. Rico on TheoSpark.net has good info on left-wing New York City mayo Bill DeBlasio. Check out the mayor’s Communist ties. “He supported Communist Sandinista National Liberation Front in Nicaragua, honeymooned in Cuba illegally, socialist international Foro De Sao Paulo, Born: William Wilhelm Jr., changed his name more than 3X.”
