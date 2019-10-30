Legals 10-30-19

1004
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on SEPTEMBER 8, 2019, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
ONE THOUSAND EIGHTY FIVE DOLLARS ($1085.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY, 2012 NISSAN SENTRA (VIN: 3N1AB6AP8CL679961), SMITH & WESSON .380 (SERIAL #: NDR1877)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 20th day of SEPTEMBER, 2019.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on SEPTEMBER 12, 2019, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
THREE HUNDRED TWENTY NINE DOLLARS ($329.00) IN UNITED STATE CURRENCY, BANK ACCOUNT CONTAINING TWO THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED NINETY FOUR DOLLARS AND TWENTY-EIGHT CENTS ($2,394.28) IN UNITED STATE CURRENCY
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 22nd day of OCTOBER, 2019.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
SHERIFF LYNN SHEFFIELD
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office
85 Industrial Blvd.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF GREG ALEXANDER SIMMONS
All creditors of the Estate of GREG ALEXANDER SIMMONS, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
THIS 16th day of October, 2019.
PETITIONER:
Shelby D. Simmons
304 Birttland Drive
Bonaire, Georgia 31005
ATTORNEY:
John P. Harrington
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130,
Eastman Georgia 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of MARY PEAKE REGISTER late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 16th day of October 2019.
VERONICA LYNN FORTNEY
247 Redwood Valley
Stockbridge, GA 30281-3949
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-9500
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of Virginia H. Pruett, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-19-9243
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of VIRGINIA H. PRUETT are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 22nd day of October, 2019.
WAYNE B. PRUETT,
Executor of the
Estate of VIRGINIA B.
PRUETT, Deceased
1517 Chester Highway
Eastman, GA 31023
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of Madeline J. Woodward, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-19-9244
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of MADELINE J. WOODWARD are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 22nd day of October, 2019.
SHIRLEY J. HARRELL,
Executor of the
Estate of MADELINE J. WOODWARD, Deceased
113 Woodhaven Place
Athens, GA 30606
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of Cleslie F. Walker, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-19-9241
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of CLESLIE F. WALKER are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 25th day of October, 2019.
DONNA L. WALKER,
Executor of the
Estate of CLESLIE F. WALKER, Deceased
828 Evergreen Circle
Eastman, GA 31023
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of Hollis Monroe Smith, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-19-9247
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of HOLLIS MONROE SMITH are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 25th day of October, 2019.
HOLLIS WAYNE SMITH,
Executor of the
Estate of HOLLIS MONROE SMITH, Deceased
527 Dublin Highway
Eastman, GA 31023
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of Joe Clark Shepherd, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-19-9246
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JOE CLARK SHEPHERD are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 25th day of October, 2019.
TANYA HEROMI SHEPHERD,
Executor of the
Estate of JOE CLARK
SHEPHERD, Deceased
2650 Cedar Springs Road
Apt. 5519
Dallas, TX 75201
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
CHANDELL O. BUTLER, Plaintiff
JULIE HENDRICKS BUTLER, Defendant
Civil Action File No. 19V-8715
NOTICE OF SUMMONS –
SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
TO: JULIE HENDRICKS BUTLER, Defendant Named Above:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking, DIVORCE, was filed against you in said court on OCTOBER 14th, 2019, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on OCTOBER 14th, 2019, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and service upon CHANDELL O. BUTLER plaintiff, whose address is P.O. BOX 4638; EASTMAN, GA, an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
Witness the Honorable C. MICHAEL JOHNSON, Judge of said Court.
This 14th day of OCTOBER, 2019.
RHETT WALKER
Clerk of Superior Court
Dodge County
NOTICE
TRACY REINBECK:
THE STATE OF TENNESSEE, DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN’S SERVICES, has filed a petition to adjudicate dependency and neglect regarding your Child: CHEYENNE PARKER.
You are hereby ORDERED to appear on DECEMBER 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., at the PERRY COUNTY JUVENILE COURT, PERRY COUNTY COURTHOUSE, LINDEN, TENNESSEE.
If you fail to do so, an order may be entered against you for the relief requested in the petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents in the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, in Linden, Tennessee. Perry County Juvenile Court is located at 121 E. Main Street; Perry County; Linden, TN 37096, 931-589-2218 (tel.).
ENTERED this 7th day of NOVEMBER 2019.
HONORABLE
KATERINA MOORE
JUVENILE COURT JUDGE
KELLER MIZELL, EPR 036879
Assistant General Counsel
Department of Children’s Services
1400 College Park Drive, Suite A
Columbia, TN 38401
931-490-6047
NOTICE
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF GREG ALEXANDER SIMMONS
THE Petition of SHELBY D. SIMMONS, Declaring No Administration Necessary in the Estate of GREG ALEXANDER SIMMONS have been duly filed,
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in this Court on or before the 13th day after 12th day of November, 2019
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Al McCranie,
Probate Judge
Post Office Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
ATTORNEY:
John P. Harrington
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman, GA 31023
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF FELTON HERMAN OXLEY, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-19-9243
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
To Whom It May Concern:
POLLY S. OXLEY has petitioned for herself to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of FELTON HERMAN OXLEY, Deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be field with the Court on or before November 19, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees.If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE
PROBATE JUDGE
P.O. Box 514
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman GA 31023
478-374-3775
