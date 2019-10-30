Dodge County Indian Timmy Johnson (30) is pictured above punting the football. Johnson backed East Laurens up inside their own 10 yard line three times. (Photo by Jennifer Peacock)

Dodge defeats East Laurens

Wednesday, October 30. 2019
By Joey Marchant
With a 34-14 victory over East Laurens, Dodge has moved a step closer to making the state playoffs for the eighth straight season.
Dodge started the night by honoring its 2019 senior class. In a touching moment, Dodge Seniors brought out a #85 jersey in honor of Kevin Mack, a Dodge County Middle School player who passed away while in the eighth grade in 2016. Kevin was loved by all who knew him. My son told me the week of the Dublin game this year that one of the last times he remembered hearing Kevin speak was in the locker room after Dodge Middle squandered a halftime lead to Dublin in the 2015 Middle School Region Championship Game. Kevin tried to encourage his teammates who were taking the loss hard. “We will beat Dublin when we get to high school,” Kevin said. Kevin’s prediction came true as Kevin’s classmates beat Dublin in high school for the next two years. His old Dodge Middle teammates beat Dublin in 2016 for the Middle School Region Championship. Kevin’s memory lives on in the hearts of his teammates as demonstrated here Friday night.
Mason Mangham kicked off for Dodge squibbing it so as to protect against what happened on the opening kickoff the prior week. East Laurens returned it to its own 41 yard line where the Dodge Defense forced a three and out to start the game.
After an East Laurens punt, Dodge took over at its own 32 yard line. Kade Harpe started at quarterback for Dodge, but he was trying to get over a stomach virus and would not make it through the first quarter. Harpe completed a seven yard wide receiver screen to Keldrick Beck on the first drive, but Dodge could not make a first down. Timmy Johnson came in to punt and got off a 51 yard punt, which was inexplicably fielded by East Laurens at the two yard line and returned to the five yard line.
AJ Melvin dropped the running back for a loss on first down. On second down, Lamarie Mitchell intercepted a pass on the 22 yard line that deflected off the hands of an East Laurens receiver. Mitchell’s feet got tangled up as he came down with the ball, so Dodge would take over there. Kade Harpe kept the ball twice for a total of eight yards. Harpe then handed to Daylon Gordon who ran 14 yards for a touchdown. Mangham added the extra point to give Dodge a 7-0 lead.
Dodge went with the traditional kickoff this time as Tyrese Johnson dropped the returner on the East Laurens 22 yard line. The Dodge Defense forced a three and out with Nathan Coley fielding the punt in heavy traffic and returning it 11 yards to the East Laurens 45 yard line. Harpe tried to continue hitting Beck for a five yard gain on a curl route between two incompletions, but Dodge would go three plays and out, and Harpe’s night would be done. Timmy Johnson punted for 33 yards angling it out of bounds at the East Laurens seven yard line. Dodge forced a three and out, and the East Laurens line drive punt went out of bounds on its own 38 yard line where Dodge would take over.
Freshman Hunter Kirkley came in at quarterback to relieve the ailing Harpe who was noticeably sick on the sidelines between possessions. Kirkley hit Davis Marchant on a tight end screen pass for a gain of 27 yards to the East Laurens 11 yard line. Dodge’s Offense stalled, and Mangham connected on a 27 yard field goal to give Dodge a 10-0 lead.
Gabe Thompson kicked off, and a host of Indians tackled the returner on the East Laurens 28 yard line. On first down, Landynn Powers sacked the quarterback for a loss of eight yards. On second down, a blown coverage by Dodge resulted in a huge play for East Laurens. Two Dodge Defenders jumped a hitch route by a receiver allowing a second receiver to catch a pass running free down the sideline. Safety Ja’Lon Jaynes slowed him up on the Dodge 40 yard line allowing Timmy Johnson to catch the receiver from behind tomahawking the ball loose momentarily before the receiver gathered the ball in at the Dodge 10 yard line. Two plays later, East Laurens completed a touchdown pass. The extra point cut the Dodge lead to 10-7.
Nathan Coley returned the kickoff to the Dodge 34 yard line. Kirkley completed passes of 13 yards and 15 yards to Beck as well as a 23 yard pass to Kevin Sykes, Jr. to get Dodge to the East Laurens eight yard line. Gordon carried for gains of six, seven, zero and a one yard touchdown. Mangham’s extra point gave Dodge a 17-7 lead.
Kane Northcutt ran the kick returner out of bounds at the 24 yard line. Timmy Johnson, Noah Cummings and Javon McNeal combined to drop the East Laurens running back for a 1 yard loss on first down. On third down, Elisha Williams sacked the quarterback for a seven yard loss to force a punt.

The low line drive punt rolled all the way to the Dodge 35 yard line. Dodge brought in an extra offensive lineman and went with an unbalanced line to the right also adding a tight end on that side and putting Powers in the backfield as a blocking back on the right side. Coley took the direct snap and ran around the right side for a 50 yard gain to the East Laurens 15 yard line. Dodge stayed with the same formation, and Coley picked his way for seven yards. Dodge stayed with the same formation, but subbed Gordon in for Coley. Gordon took the direct snap, and started right before cutting back to the middle for an eight yard touchdown run. Mangham’s extra point made it 24-7 Dodge County.
Neither team would be able to score for the rest of the first half. Dodge got the ball at its own 21 yard line to start the second half. Gordon rushed for 11 yards. Kirkley hit Jayleen Lemon for 17 yards. Kirkley hit Beck for 33 yards as Beck was falling on his back at the East Laurens 20 yard line. Gordon had a 20 yard touchdown run called back for holding. Beck went to the ground to scoop up a nine yard pass before it hit the ground. Mangham would eventually connect on a 37 yard field goal to increase the Dodge lead to 27-7.
East Laurens would go three and out on its next possession. A low line drive punt rolled dead at the Dodge 43 yard line. Dodge moved the football including a seven yard catch by Tyrese Johnson and a 14 yard run by Kirkley. However, Lemon fumbled the ball after a nine yard run. East Laurens recovered at its own 24 yard line.
Dodge would force a three and out and get the ball back at the East Laurens 41 yard line after a short punt. Kirkley hit Gordon for a 17 yard pass out of the backfield and Tyrese Johnson for a 29 yard touchdown pass. Mangham’s extra point gave Dodge a 34-7 lead. East Laurens would strike for an 80 yard touchdown pass late against the Dodge junior varsity to make the final score 34-14.
There were a number of good things to take away from this game. Dodge had an extremely balanced offense gaining 252 yards through the air and 234 yards on the ground. Freshman Hunter Kirkley looked good at quarterback in his first real varsity playing time. Mason Mangham was perfect on field goals. Enough cannot be said about Timmy Johnson’s punting this year. This is a kid who is a wide receiver and defensive back who just happens to be a pretty good punter. Most good high school kickers are getting lessons on the side from a private kicking coach and attending kicking camps. To my knowledge, Timmy has never had a private lesson. Friday night, he averaged 42.6 yards per punt and nailed three punts inside the East Laurens 10 yard line.
Dodge improves to 4-5 overall and 3-2 in Region 3AA as the Indians prepare to travel to Cochran to face their archrival the Bleckley County Royals this Friday night at 7:30 pm. The playoff picture is beginning to come into focus. However, there are too many possible scenarios to explain in this article. Thomasville, Fitzgerald or Quitman are still probable playoff trips for Dodge.
Dublin leads 3AA with a perfect 5-0 record with one Region game left against Washington County. Bleckley County sits in second place with a 3-1 record and games left against Dodge and Southwest. Washington County sits in third place with a 3-1 record and games left against Northeast and Dublin. Dodge is in fourth place with a record of 3-2 with only Bleckley County left to play. Northeast is 1-3 with games against Washington County and East Laurens. Northeast has not been mathematically eliminated and could still bump Dodge for the fourth playoff spot, but a lot of things would have to happen.
One thing is for sure, Dodge controls its own destiny and can guarantee itself a playoff spot with a win over Bleckley County.
Statistical Leaders for Dodge were as follows:
Passing
Hunter Kirkley was 14 of 25 passing for 230 yards with one touchdown.
Rushing:
Daylon Gordon had 16 carries for 96 yards and three touchdowns.
Nathan Coley had eight carries for 59 yards.
Receiving:
Keldrick Beck had eight catches for 77 yards.
Tyrese Johnson had two catches for 35 yards and one touchdown.
Davis Marchant had one catch for 27 yards.
Kevin Sykes Jr. had one catch for 23 yards.
Daylon Gordon had one catch for 17 yards.
Jayleen Lemon had one catch for 17 yards.
Javon McNeal had one catch for 14 yards.
Jonah Collins had one catch for 9 yards.
Defense:
Lamarie Mitchell and Nathan Coley had interceptions.
Special Teams:
Mason Mangham was four for four on extra points and two for two on field goals (27 and 37).
Timmy Johnson had five punts for a 42.6 yard average.
