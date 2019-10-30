Halt Halloween hazards with these tips

Halloween has become a hugely popular time for fun and festivities, but with it comes the potential for a variety of fire hazards. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) encourages everyone to take these simple precautions to stay safe without sacrificing that fun.
“Halloween brings an opportunity to wear fun costumes, decorate our homes, and eat too much candy,” says Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “However, without proper safety precautions, we run the risk of turning good times into the wrong kind of scary ones.”
According to NFPA research, between 2012 and 2016, decorations were the item first ignited in an estimated average of 800 reported home structure fires per year, resulting in an average of two civilian deaths, 34 civilian injuries and $11 million in direct property damage. The decoration was too close to a heat source such as a candle or equipment in almost half of these fires.
NFPA offers these tips to stay safe during the spooky season:
Costumes: Avoid fabric that billows or trails behind you, as these can easily ignite. If you are making your own costume, avoid loosely woven fabrics like linen and cotton, which can be very flammable.
