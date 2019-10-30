What’s wrong with that?

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, October 30. 2019
Comments (0)
Big Media likes to hype amiable Republican losers to run against their heartthrob liberal candidates. They will claim with a straight face that Repubs such as Mitt Romney, John McCain, Gerald Ford and other like-minded types are Republicans who can “win in November,” as they say. One would have to be an idiot to trust advice from those left-wingers. They told us also that Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump had no chance.
Professor Fang Zhou immigrated legally to the USA and now teaches history at Georgia Gwinnett College, about five miles from where I live. Professor Zhou says illegal immigrants are a drain on the economy and criminal justice system. He supports President Donald Trump and freely expresses his opinions. What’s wrong with that?
Democrats in action: they seek to take rights away from law-abiding citizens while increasing the rights of illegal border invaders. There are no conservative Democrats in Congress anymore.
Pro football star Drew Brees made a Biblical reference and caught a lot of flack from the left. If he had taken a knee during the national anthem he’d have drawn praise from the in-crowd left for his supposed “courage” in expressing his views.
Good websites (no need to capitalize): SlaveNorth.com, Boycott-Liberalism.com, 1stock1.com, DeneenBorelli.com, TheLibertyDaily.com, AnnCoulter.com, TheoSpark.net, TheBlackSphere.net, Breitbart.com, IllegalAlienCrimeReport.com, ClashDaily.com, Saberpoint.blogspot.com, Sobran.com, FGFbooks.com, SteynOnline.com, LibertyAlliance.com, LibertyUnyielding.com, AtlantaTimeMachine.com, Unz.com, DennisPrager.com, CanadaFreePress.com, TheLibertyDaily.com, FreedomWire.com, CNSnews.com, JanineTurner.com, FreedomOutpost.com, ilanaMercer.com, FightMusic.com, AmRen.com, LostParks.com, ColoradoGuy.com, LegalInsurrection.com, FightMusic.com, JaneChastain.com, RicEdelman.com, WashTimes.com, PaulCraigRoberts.org, MichaelPRamirez.com, Fool.com, BlazingCatFur.ca, Whatfinger.com, MRC.org, WND.com, VDare.com, JohnDerbyshire.com, MadWorldNews.com, OANN.com, DodgeCountyNews.com (of course!).

“Wars destroy presidencies,” says retired Army Colonel Douglas McGregor. He points out that wars destroyed LBJ’s tenure, also George W. Bush’s presidency.
“War is just one more big government program.”
Joseph Sobran   Sobran.com
I forgot to celebrate National Milkshake Day – every September 12. Is New Years Day National Hangover Day?
“Mrs. Clinton’s riches are not capitalism’s reward for hard work. Hillary has accrued wealth by using the predatory political process to wield power over others.”
IlanaMercer.com  6-23-14
Ilana is as good as it gets. Newspapers are missing a fine writer. She is around the Internet, several sites and I’ve never seen her in a newspaper.
“Donald Trump is a force of nature. He is so far up on every matrix.”
Judge Jeanine Pirro  9-3-19
By June 2, 2016 Hillary Clinton was one of four Democrats running for president, still not having clinched the Demoleft nomination. Donald Trump had clinched the Republican nomination over 16 competitors.
“I don’t give a hoot about the Rice Owls.”
Hayden Fry, SMU football coach from 1962-72
“A debate is an opportunity to score a one-liner.”
Michael Berry  Houston talk show host  
Nikitas3.com is a Michael Berry fan. Both do a fine job.
Bumper sticker of the day: Just say no to socialism. TRUMP 2020.
Thanks for checking out The Right Side. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News