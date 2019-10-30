Dear editor,
Falling Totally Apart!
Although love is one of the most durable forces on Earth, this nation is treating it like an itch you can’t scratch.
I pray that this nation will wake up and realize that God’s word will not fail. There was quiet a few signers of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, no place it is listed separation of church and state. What the founding fathers believe in does not see m to count.
Supreme Chief Justice John Marshall spoke primary reason of religion, Christian religions is a greater influence over the souls of men than in America. President John Adams’s stated that our constitution would not function properly if separated from religious valve and standard.
Mr. Robert Winthorp, Speaker of the House, stated men in a word, must necessarily be controlled either by a power within them or by a power without them, either by the Word of God or by the strong arm of man, either by the Bible or by the bayonet. President George Washington in his farewell address reminded America that religious teaching and values must never be removed from politics and public policies dealings.
Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperits, religion and morality are indispensable, inseparable supports. Looking at the many things that will always affect this nation, lack of vision, enthusiasm, focus, inspiration, trust and above all, belief in the creator.
Heavenly Father, you have blessed us with folks of all colors afraid to go about their lives. Dear God, bless and help the good men who are running the country and gibe them help in every way. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
Johnny L. Black
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)