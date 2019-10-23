Authorities make arrests

The Eastman Police Department made the following arrests from October 5, 2019 through October 22, 2019.
Nakia Girtman, age 36, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Charles Piccione, age 31, of Eastman, was arrested for parole violation.
Juvenile, age 16, of Rhine, was arrested for being unruly.
Angela Butler, age 62, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while license suspended/revoked and headlight requirements.
Michael Chatting, age 28, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while license suspended/revoked, being a habitual violator and having no brake lights or working turn signals.
Mitchell Payne, age 34, of Eastman, was arrest for criminal attempt.
Willie King, age 60, of Eastman was arrested for shoplifting less that $500.00 and criminal trespass – business.
Danny Rozar, age 29, of Eastman, was arrested for shoplifting less than $500.00.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests from September 30 to October 22.
Booker T. Adams, age 72, of Rhine, was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) – alcohol/controlled substance present in blood/urine and possession of open alcohol container.
William Donnie Brown, age 42, of Eastman, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Rhonda Lynn Clark, age 50, of Rhine, was arrested for probation violation.
Christopher Denard Durham, age 32, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.
Tyronza Clarance Facison, age 41, of Eastman, was arrested for simple battery.
Brenton Antwan Gibson, age 36, of Chester, was arrested for probation violation.
Joshua Bray, age 34, of Eastman, was arrested for aggravated stalking and probation violation.
Altaron Lamont Gooch, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.
