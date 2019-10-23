Authorities make arrests

Wednesday, October 23. 2019
The Eastman Police Department made the following arrests from October 5, 2019 through October 22, 2019.

Nakia Girtman, age 36, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Charles Piccione, age 31, of Eastman, was arrested for parole violation.

Juvenile, age 16, of Rhine, was arrested for being unruly.

Angela Butler, age 62, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while license suspended/revoked and headlight requirements.

Michael Chatting, age 28, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while license suspended/revoked, being a habitual violator and having no brake lights or working turn signals.

Mitchell Payne, age 34, of Eastman, was arrest for criminal attempt.

Willie King, age 60, of Eastman was arrested for shoplifting less that $500.00 and criminal trespass – business.

Danny Rozar, age 29, of Eastman, was arrested for shoplifting less than $500.00.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests from September 30 to October 22.

Booker T. Adams, age 72, of Rhine, was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) – alcohol/controlled substance present in blood/urine and possession of open alcohol container.

William Donnie Brown, age 42, of Eastman, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Rhonda Lynn Clark, age 50, of Rhine, was arrested for probation violation.

Christopher Denard Durham, age 32, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Tyronza Clarance Facison, age 41, of Eastman, was arrested for simple battery.

Brenton Antwan Gibson, age 36, of Chester, was arrested for probation violation.

Joshua Bray, age 34, of Eastman, was arrested for aggravated stalking and probation violation.

Altaron Lamont Gooch, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Timothy Joshua Collins, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Jennifer Lee Hodge, age 37, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by taking, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.

Travis Phillip Johnson, age 28, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Taurus James Holloway, age 22, of Savannah, was arrested for probation violation.

Nabreya Lanette Johnson, age 22, of Chester, was arrested for aggravated assault, battery, cruelty to children (causes excessive physical or mental pain in the first degree), criminal damage to property in the second degree and criminal trespass.

Robert Lewis Major, age 52, of Dexter, was arrested for speeding in excess of maximum limits (state speed and zone limits), reckless driving, suspended license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police office for a felony offense and giving false name, address or birthday to law enforcement officer.

Tiffany Piper Lockhart, age 37, of Eastman, was arrested for felony theft by receiving stolen property.

Kirby Pierce Miller, age 21, of Eastman, was arrested for parole violation.

Matthew David Reaves, age 42, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Sommer Lavada Sheffield, age 25, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Thermando Laroy Simmons, age 44, of Jeffersonville, was arrested for a bench warrant.

Jerome Solomon, age 52, of Kingsland, was arrested for probation violation.

Latasha Steele, age 39, of Lithonia, was arrested for unlawful for any person to obtain for/procure for/give to youth item without authorization.

Thomas Whittle, age 35, of Chester, was arrested for obstructing or hindering emergency medical technicians and simple battery.

Beverly Sue Taylor, age 51, or Alamo, was arrested for a bench warrant.

Scarlette Michelle Wiggins, age 39, of Eastman was arrested for misdemeanor theft by deception.
