WFLAOrlando.com from 6–9 a.m. is the best morning radio show I’ve found in years. I never watch the morning television shows. I’m up early and turn the show on as soon I turn on the computer. Please check it out.
I wondered for several years how “Russia collusion expert” Robert Mueller (remember him?) every day and night appeared on the television screen, a shadowy figure slinking across the background, never uttering a word on camera. Finally he came on to testify and I saw why they kept him under wraps. I was shocked. He was a dud and didn’t seem to know where he was after the lights and cameras were turned on.
“The only ones who colluded with the Russians were Hillary Clinton and the DNC; the China and Ukraine colluders were Joe Biden and his son.”
Mark Levin
Poor Hunter Biden the energy expert is being hounded for trying to make a few zillion extra bucks overseas where he doesn’t even know the language or the business by those mean ol’ Repubs who question his conflicts of interest – imagine that. Don’t the Repubs realize Hunter’s father was vice plagiarist of the USA for eight years? The Biden duo figured they had the leftist media in their hip pocket but the situation could be spinning out of control. It’s called buying access.
I wonder again how long could Richard Nixon have stayed out of prison with either Bill or Hill Clinton’s record.
Bumper sticker of the day: FREE SPEECH is more important than your feelings.
Is San Fran Nan (cy) Pelosi a SINO: Speaker In Name Only?
“Kamala Harris is Obama 2.0…Except Angrier and More Masculine.”
Rico on TheoSpark.net 10-14-19
It’s called buying access
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)