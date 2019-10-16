Legals 10-16-19

1004
CONDEMNATIONS
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on SEPTEMBER 4, 2019, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
SIX THOUSAND TEN DOLLARS ($6010.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY, 2006 DODGE CHARGER (VIN: 3B3KA53H56H183857)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 20th day of SEPTEMBER, 2019.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
SHERIFF LYNN SHEFFIELD
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office
85 Industrial Blvd.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on SEPTEMBER 16, 2019, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
ONE THOUSAND FOUR HUNDRED FORTY THREE DOLLARS ($1,443.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY, SCCY 9mm (SERIAL #: 499469), COBRA .380 (SERIAL #: CP0954154)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 20th day of SEPTEMBER, 2019.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on SEPTEMBER 8, 2019, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
ONE THOUSAND EIGHTY FIVE DOLLARS ($1085.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY, 2012 NISSAN SENTRA (VIN: 3N1AB6AP8CL679961), SMITH & WESSON .380 (SERIAL #: NDR1877)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 20th day of SEPTEMBER, 2019.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF RUSSELL LEE GODFREY
All creditors of the Estate of RUSSELL LEE GODFREY , late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
THIS 25th day of September, 2019.
EXECUTOR:
CERESE SMITH GODFREY
1450 Jim Ross Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
ATTORNEY:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
SMITH AND HARRINGTON
P.O. Box 130
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of ALICE MONETTE SELPH, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are
hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 25th day of September, 2019.
VERNON SELPH and ALICIA SELPH GRAHAM
Executors,
Estate of ALICE MONETTE SELPH
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for said Estate
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of BRADLEY WELMAN BOWEN, late of Baldwin County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render their demand to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 27th day of September, 2019.
ANGELIA B. BOWEN,
Administrator
3621 Sweet Home Church Road
Rhine, GA 31077
By: DONALD R. OULSNAM,
Esq.
FRIER & OULSNAM, P.C.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA,
COUNTY OF DODGE
All creditors of the Estate of SUSIE MAE BRANTLEY, Estate number P-19-9235, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia are hereby notified to render their demands by filing same with the PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, 643 PEARL BATES RD. EASTMAN, GA 31023, according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 30th day of September, 2019.
SARAH RIEDEL
5607 Anson Ave
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF GREG ALEXANDER SIMMONS
All creditors of the Estate of GREG ALEXANDER SIMMONS, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
THIS 16th day of October, 2019.
PETITIONER:
Shelby D. Simmons
304 Birttland Drive
Bonaire, Georgia 31005
ATTORNEY:
John P. Harrington
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130,
Eastman Georgia 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of MARY PEAKE REGISTER late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 16th day of October 2019.
VERONICA LYNN FORTNEY
247 Redwood Valley
Stockbridge, GA 30281-3949
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-9500
DIVORCES
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
CHANDELL O. BUTLER, Plaintiff
JULIE HENDRICKS BUTLER, Defendant
Civil Action File No. 19V-8715
NOTICE OF SUMMONS –
SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
TO: JULIE HENDRICKS BUTLER, Defendant Named Above:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking, DIVORCE, was filed against you in said court on OCTOBER 14th, 2019, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on OCTOBER 14th, 2019, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and service upon CHANDELL O. BUTLER plaintiff, whose address is P.O. BOX 4638; EASTMAN, GA, an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
Witness the Honorable C. MICHAEL JOHNSON, Judge of said Court.
This 14th day of OCTOBER, 2019.
RHETT WALKER
Clerk of Superior Court
Dodge County
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
NOTICE
TRACY REINBECK:
THE STATE OF TENNESSEE, DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN’S SERVICES, has filed a petition to adjudicate dependency and neglect regarding your Child: CHEYENNE PARKER.
You are hereby ORDERED to appear on DECEMBER 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., at the PERRY COUNTY JUVENILE COURT, PERRY COUNTY COURTHOUSE, LINDEN, TENNESSEE.
If you fail to do so, an order may be entered against you for the relief requested in the petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents in the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, in Linden, Tennessee. Perry County Juvenile Court is located at 121 E. Main Street; Perry County; Linden, TN 37096, 931-589-2218 (tel.).
ENTERED this 7th day of NOVEMBER 2019.
HONORABLE
KATERINA MOORE
JUVENILE COURT JUDGE
KELLER MIZELL, EPR 036879
Assistant General Counsel
Department of Children’s Services
1400 College Park Drive, Suite A
Columbia, TN 38401
931-490-6047
MISCELLANEOUS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
ORDER
GRAND JURY
PRESENTMENTS
It is the order of this Court that the Grand Jury presentments read in open Court this date be published in the county organ and the expense thereof be paid at the legal rate. It is further ordered that the presentments be spread upon the minutes of this Court.
SO ORDERED, this 30th day of SEPTEMBER, 2019
HOWARD C. KAUFOLD, JR., Judge of Superior Court,
Oconee Judicial Circuit
TIMOTHY G. VAUGHN,
District Attorney,
Oconee Judicial Circuit
TO: HOWARD C. KAUFOLD, JR.,
JUDGE OF SUPERIOR COURT,
DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA
The SEPTEMBER Term of the Grand Jury convened on SEPTEMBER 30th, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ALVERA HARVEY FRUITRAIL was selected as Foreperson and SARAH NICOLE YEARTY was elected Clerk. Nelson Davis was selected as Bailiff. The Grand Jury was sworn in by District Attorney Timothy G. Vaughn. Judge Howard C. Kaufold, Jr. gave the jury an informative charge on their duties and responsibilities.
The Grand Jury considered 68 indictments and returned 66 true bills and two no bills.
The Grand Jury recommends that the Bailiff pay be increased to $50 a day.
The Grand Jury recommends that the Juror pay be increased to $25 a day.
The Grand Jury recommends that the following person be appointed to the Tax Equalization Board:
Primary Keith Mullis is re-appointed as a primary member term expiring December 31, 2022.
Alternate Amy Taylor is re-appointed as an alternate member term expiring December 31, 2022.
We recommend that these presentments be published in the legal organ of Dodge County and be paid for at the legal rate.
Respectfully submitted, this 30th day of SEPTEMBER, 2019.
ALVERA HARVEY
FRUITRAIL, Foreperson
SARAH NICOLE YEARTY, Clerk
PROBATE NOTICES
NOTICE
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF GREG ALEXANDER SIMMONS
THE Petition of SHELBY D. SIMMONS, Declaring No Administration Necessary in the Estate of GREG ALEXANDER SIMMONS have been duly filed,
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in this Court on or before the 13th day after 12th day of November, 2019
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Al McCranie,
Probate Judge
Post Office Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
ATTORNEY:
John P. Harrington
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman, GA 31023
