SpeedTrap.org covers the USA and Canada and could save you an expensive ticket. One trap is near me, the Ronald Reagan Parkway in Gwinnett County. Many non-English speakers are moving into Gwinnett, where we have lived since 1971. I liked it the old way, semi-rural; now reminds me of Atlanta, crowded and annoying, heavy traffic also. I don’t think Ronnie would appreciate his name being associated with a speed trap.
We’ve been conditioned by establishment Republicans who’ve let us down many times over the decades, says commentator Monica Crowley. She has a good point. So does Laura Ingraham who points out that John Boehner and Eric Cantor are gone because they sold the country out on immigration. We have some more Repubs who should join them in retirement from Congress, along with almost all Democrats. Conservatives or libertarians who seek elite approval are wasting their time.
Vile left-winger Robert DeNiro should stick to acting instead of activism. He can’t resist launching into whining profane anti-Trump tirades.
What are they going to impeach Trump on, excessive economic growth? The Trump train collides with the impeachment express. I’m betting on Trump.
“No race hoax is complete without a 300 person candlelight vigil.”
“Another bastion of inequality is New York City, the headquarters of the American left. You can see the most expensive real estate in the world on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and walk just two miles north to poverty and misery in Harlem.”
“Black people are Hillary Clinton’s favorite prop.”
Bumper sticker of the day: My take-home pay won’t take me home.
