Dear editor,
Is it just me, or has anyone noticed the ironic similarities that surround our two former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barrack Obama? Neither one has ever built anything, open a business, gave anyone a job or signed an employee’s paycheck. They both entered the White House in lean financial condition and after serving the country for eight years they depart and they are millionaires. Now I contrast Donald Trump’s entering the White House already a millionaire after years of hard work, erecting buildings, opening assorted business, providing jobs, and signing paychecks for thousands of people he employed around the world. Considering that Donald Trump’s assets are in a blind trust while he serves this nation and its people as our leader, he accepts no paycheck as his are donated to worthy causes, I think he will be poorer when he departs after eight years, unlike his predecessors. I’ve come to the conclusion that the foundation for the dislikes of President Trump is a four letter word (ENVY!). No professional Washington politician or Trump hater, Demo-Rats, or Republican has ever achieved the success he (Trump) has in his lifetime. Yep, the word envy works for me.
Oh, forgive me, my brain is showing its age. Bill Clinton did hire one female which she will go down as the biggest pig in America. Her name is Monica Lewinsky. Her job description is so vile what she did for Bill Clinton, the Dodge County Newspaper would be hard pressed to print it. It’s a family read paper. Google it for yourself. Something to do with cigars last time I checked.
TSGT. Joseph Bryan , U.S.A.F. Retired
Letter to the editor
