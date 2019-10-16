Sting nets drugs and seven arrests

An early morning operation conducted by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Eastman Police Department, Georgia Department of Community Supervision and the Tri-County Swat Unit yielded seven arrests.
The early morning operation, with approximately 30 officers, was conducted under the cover of darkness to provide officers with the element of surprise. Two houses in the Sunset area of Eastman were raided simultaneously and searched for drugs and guns.
Suspected drugs were found in both residences and four persons with outstanding warrants from surrounding law enforcement agencies were taken into custody.
Dodge County Sheriff Lynn Sheffield and Eastman Police Chief Becky Sheffield once again displayed their willingness to work with other agencies to fight the drug problem in Dodge County. Sheriff Sheffield and chief Sheffield would like to thank the participating agencies for their help in fighting the drug problem in Dodge County because it is a nationwide problem that affects all the citizens of Dodge County.
Miles Ivory was arrested on three counts of sale of methamphetamine, one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and one outstanding warrant from the Eastman Police Department.
Adriene Hall was arrested on one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and violation of oath of office by a public officer. Hall was a corrections officer for the Dodge County Jail at the time of her arrest.
Jerrell Burch was arrested on three counts of sale of methamphetamine, one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of drug related objects.
