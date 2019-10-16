Sting nets drugs and seven arrests

An early morning operation conducted by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Eastman Police Department, Georgia Department of Community Supervision and the Tri-County Swat Unit yielded seven arrests.

The early morning operation, with approximately 30 officers, was conducted under the cover of darkness to provide officers with the element of surprise. Two houses in the Sunset area of Eastman were raided simultaneously and searched for drugs and guns.

Suspected drugs were found in both residences and four persons with outstanding warrants from surrounding law enforcement agencies were taken into custody.

Dodge County Sheriff Lynn Sheffield and Eastman Police Chief Becky Sheffield once again displayed their willingness to work with other agencies to fight the drug problem in Dodge County. Sheriff Sheffield and chief Sheffield would like to thank the participating agencies for their help in fighting the drug problem in Dodge County because it is a nationwide problem that affects all the citizens of Dodge County.

Miles Ivory was arrested on three counts of sale of methamphetamine, one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and one outstanding warrant from the Eastman Police Department.

Adriene Hall was arrested on one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and violation of oath of office by a public officer. Hall was a corrections officer for the Dodge County Jail at the time of her arrest.

Jerrell Burch was arrested on three counts of sale of methamphetamine, one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of drug related objects.

Shannon Thompson was arrested on one count of possession of drug related objects.

Cathedral Facison was arrested on a warrant from Laurens County.

Nasouri Johnson was arrested on a warrant from the Cochran Police Department.

Donyale Hand was arrested on a warrant from the Cochran Police Department.

Sheriff Sheffield stresses to the public to please be mindful of your surroundings and report any suspicious activity you may observe.

The Eastman Police Department made the following arrests from October 7, 2019 through October 15, 2019.

Amelia Valeriana, age 42, of Eastman, was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) alcohol 0.10 gram or more, 21 or older and failure to maintain lane.

Miles Ivory, age 30, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Jaheem Roberson, age 17, of Eastman, was arrested for drugs (possession of cocaine) and failure to appear (FTA) bench warrant.

Juvenile, age 16, of Vidalia, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers, being unruly and being a juvenile runaway.

Dennis Perry, age 45, of Eastman, was arrested for operating a vehicle without a valid tag/decal and driving while license is suspended/revoked.

Leonard Hodge, age 48, of Eastman, was arrested for pedestrian under the influence (PUI).

Victor Manuel, age 41, of Rhine, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers and disorderly conduct.

Gary Guettler, age 41, of Gresston, was arrested for probation violation and open container violation.

Kenneth Deese, age 53, of Eastman, was arrested for FTP bench warrant, driving while license suspended/revoked and tag light requirement.
