Legals 10/19/19

CONDEMNATIONS
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on SEPTEMBER 4, 2019, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
SIX THOUSAND TEN DOLLARS ($6010.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY, 2006 DODGE CHARGER (VIN: 3B3KA53H56H183857)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 20th day of SEPTEMBER, 2019.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
SHERIFF LYNN SHEFFIELD
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office
85 Industrial Blvd.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on SEPTEMBER 16, 2019, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
ONE THOUSAND FOUR HUNDRED FORTY THREE DOLLARS ($1,443.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY, SCCY 9mm (SERIAL #: 499469), COBRA .380 (SERIAL #: CP0954154)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 20th day of SEPTEMBER, 2019.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
RE: ESTATE OF JUDITH MARIE FILETTI, DECEASED
All creditors of the Estate of JUDITH MARIE FILETTI, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to Executor.
This 13th day of September, 2019.
JOHN JOSEPH FILETTI,
Administrator
6419 Cochran Highway
Cochran, GA 31014
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF RUSSELL LEE GODFREY
All creditors of the Estate of RUSSELL LEE GODFREY , late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
THIS 25th day of September, 2019.
EXECUTOR:
CERESE SMITH GODFREY
1450 Jim Ross Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
ATTORNEY:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
SMITH AND HARRINGTON
P.O. Box 130
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of ALICE MONETTE SELPH, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are
hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 25th day of September, 2019.
VERNON SELPH and ALICIA SELPH GRAHAM
Executors,
Estate of ALICE MONETTE SELPH
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for said Estate
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of BRADLEY WELMAN BOWEN, late of Baldwin County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render their demand to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 27th day of September, 2019.
ANGELIA B. BOWEN,
Administrator
3621 Sweet Home Church Road
Rhine, GA 31077
By: DONALD R. OULSNAM,
Esq.
FRIER & OULSNAM, P.C.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA,
COUNTY OF DODGE
All creditors of the Estate of SUSIE MAE BRANTLEY, Estate number P-19-9235, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia are hereby notified to render their demands by filing same with the PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, 643 PEARL BATES RD. EASTMAN, GA 31023, according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 30th day of September, 2019.
SARAH RIEDEL
5607 Anson Ave
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF GREG ALEXANDER SIMMONS
All creditors of the Estate of GREG ALEXANDER SIMMONS, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
THIS 16th day of October, 2019.
PETITIONER:
Shelby D. Simmons
304 Birttland Drive
Bonaire, Georgia 31005
ATTORNEY:
John P. Harrington
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130,
Eastman Georgia 31023
PUBLIC HEARING
GST Capital Partners, LLC is proposing to install a guyed telecommunications tower at Lower Rocky Spring Road, Eastman (Dodge County), Georgia 31023 at Latitude 32° 07’ 15.16” North and Longitude 83° 16’ 04.65” West. The height of the tower will be 350-feet above ground level. The tower is anticipated to be marked/lighted, in accordance with FAA Advisory Circular 70/7460-1 L. Interested persons may review the application of this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Antenna Structure Registration (Form 854) file no. A1145478.
Interested persons may raise environmental concerns about the project under the National Environmental Policy Act rules of the Federal Communications Commission, 47 CFR § 1.1307, by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment.Requests for Environmental Review must be filed within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website and may only raise environmental concerns.
The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest, but they may be filed with a paper copy by mailing the Request to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. A copy of the Request should be also be provided to Allie Butler, Delta Oaks Group, LLC at 4904 Professional Court, Second Floor, Raleigh, NC 27609
PROBATE NOTICES
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of WILLIE L. DYKES, SR., Deceased
Petition For Year’s
Support
Estate No.: P-19-9236
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of WILLENE DYKES, for Year’s Support from this Estate of WILLIE L. DYKES, SR., deceased, for decedent’s surviving spouse having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before October 16, 2019, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All pleadings/objections must be signed before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone for the required amount for filing fees. If any objections are filed, a Hearing will be scheduled at a later date in the PROBATE COURT of the above named county, located at 643 PEARL BATES AVENUE, EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a Hearing.
SO ORDRED this 18th day September, 2019.
s/AL MCCRANIE,
Judge of Probate Court
NOTICE
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
RE: PETITION OF PATRICIA WILLIAMS FOR DISCHARGE FROM OFFICE AND ALL LIABILITY AS EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF ANN JUMP FRANCIS, DECEASED
Estate No. P-18-9163
TO: To Whom It May Concern:
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the above referenced petition, in this Court on or before October 21, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All pleadings/objections must be signed before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date.
If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
This the 4th day of October, 2019.
AL MCCRANIE
PROBATE JUDGE
Probate Court of Dodge County
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
Phone: 478-374-3775
Fax: 478-374-9197
NOTICE
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF GREG ALEXANDER SIMMONS
THE Petition of SHELBY D. SIMMONS, Declaring No Administration Necessary in the Estate of GREG ALEXANDER SIMMONS have been duly filed,
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in this Court on or before the 13th day after 12th day of November, 2019
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Al McCranie,
Probate Judge
Post Office Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
ATTORNEY:
John P. Harrington
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130,
Eastman, GA 31023
DELINQUENT TAXES
NOTICE
FORECLOSURE OF RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
NOTICE TO:
CELEDONIO MARTINEZ
BETTY J. LEWIS
MARY MARTINEZ
KATHRYN B. SWEAT
AND ALL OTHER OCCUPANTS OR PARTIES HAVING AN INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED BELOW:
PURSUANT TO O.C.G.A. 48-4-45 ET SEQ
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the following described property, to wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 1.00 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 281 IN THE 16TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY THAT CERTAIN PLAT MADE BY J.D. PRIEST & ASSOCIATES, GRLS LICENSE #2341, OF HIS SURVEY OF FEBRUARY 7, 2000, SAID PLAT BEING RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT IN PLAT BOOK 30, PAGE 171, WHICH PLAT AND THE RECORD THEREOF ARE INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE. THIS PROPERTY IS ALSO DESIGNATED AS MAP AND PARCEL NO. 059 069K.
SAID PROPERTY IS SURVEYED AND SUBJECT TO THAT CERTAIN NONEXCLUSIVE EASEMENT OF INGRESS OR EGRESS AS MORE PARTICULARLY SET OUT ON A PLAT RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 21, PAGE 110. SAID EASEMENT BEING DESCRIBED AS AN EASEMENT OF INGRESS AND EGRESS WHICH RUNS ON EITHER SIDE OF A CENTERLINE AT SPECIFIC WIDTHS AS MORE PARTICULARLY SET OUT ON SAID PLAT. SAID EASEMENT TO BE A COVENANT RUNNING WITH THE LAND. LEHMON ESPICH AND HIS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS SHALL EACH HAVE THE RIGHT OF INGRESS AND EGRESS TO SAID EASEMENT AND THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED ABOVE WILL BE SUBSERVIENT TO ANY AND ALL THIRD PARTIES USING SAID EASEMENT AS A MEANS OF INGRESS AND EGRESS TO ANY OTHER LAND LOCATED ON SAID EASEMENT OR SERVED BY SAID EASEMENT INCLUDING VISITORS TO SAID LAND OWNERS AND OTHERS. LEHMON ESPICH MAY NOT BUILD ANY STRUCTURE, FENCE, GATE OR OTHER LANDSCAPING WHICH WILL AFFECT THE ABILITY TO TRAVERSE SAID EASEMENT UNENCUMBERED AND DOES HEREBY GRANT THE DODGE COUNTY ROAD DEPARTMENT THE RIGHT TO ACCESS AND MAINTAIN SAID EASEMENT.
THIS BEING THE SAME PARCEL CONVEYED TO MARY MARTINEZ BY QUITCLAIM DEED DATED JANUARY 27, 2016 AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 804, PAGES 6-7 AND TO CELEDONIO MARTINEZ AND MARY MARTINEZ BY WARRANTY DEED DATED NOVEMBER 1, 2000 AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 363, PAGES 180-181, DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK’S OFFICE.
WILL EXPIRE AND BE FOREVER FORECLOSED AND BARRED ON THE 12TH DAY OF DECEMBER, 2019.
The tax deed to which this notice relates are dated the 7th day of August, 2018, and is recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia in Deed Book 863, Pages 455-456.
The property may be redeemed individually or together at any time before 5:00 p.m. on the 12th day of December, 2019, by payment of the redemption price for each lot as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
JOHN D. NEWBERRY
NEWBERRY & NEWBERRY
Attorneys at law
P.O. Box 844
101 Gordon Street
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-5141
Please be governed accordingly.
JOHN D. NEWBERRY, attorney for
LEHMON ESPICH
NOTICE
FORECLOSURE OF RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
NOTICE TO:
PAMELA Y. THEOBOLD ESTATE
ALL HEIRS OF PAMELA Y. THEOBOLD
RONALD G. THEOBOLD
MIRANDA RODRIGUEZ
INANNA THEOBOLD
TATIANNA THEOBOLD
WYATT RODRIGUEZ
RICHARD LAMPKIN, JR.
ESTATE
ALL HEIRS OF RICHARD LAMPKIN, JR.
WILSON OLIVER LAMPKIN ESTATE
ALL HEIRS OF WILSON OLIVER LAMPKIN
WOODROW LAMKIN
And all other occupants or parties having an interest in the property described below:
PURSUANT TO O.C.G.A. 48-4-45 ET SEQ
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the following described property, to wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 20TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA AND BEING THAT PART OF LOT OF LAND 142 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT THE NORTH CORNER OF SAID LOT AND RUN THE NORTHEAST LOT LINE A DISTANCE OF 3 CHAINS; THENCE, IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 45° WEST A DISTANCE OF 10 CHAINS; THENCE, IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 45° WEST A DISTANCE OF 3 CHAINS TO THE NORTHWEST LOT LINE; THENCE, IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 45° EAST A DISTANCE OF 10 CHAINS TO THE NORTH CORNER, THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 3 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. THIS PROPERTY IS ALSO DESIGNATED AS MAP AND PARCEL NO. 033-037.
THIS BEING THE SAME PARCEL CONVEYED TO PAMELA Y. AND RONALD G. THEOBOLD IN A SHERIFF’S TAX DEED RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 479, PAGE 5.
WILL EXPIRE AND BE FOREVER FORECLOSED AND BARRED ON THE 12TH DAY OF DECEMBER, 2019.
The tax deed to which this notice relates are dated the 7th day of August, 2018, and is recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia in Deed Book 863, Pages 464-465.
The property may be redeemed individually or together at any time before 5:00 p.m. on the 12th day of December, 2019, by payment of the redemption price for each lot as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
JOHN D. NEWBERRY
NEWBERRY & NEWBERRY
Attorneys at law
P.O. Box 844
101 Gordon Street
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-5141
Please be governed accordingly.
JOHN D. NEWBERRY, attorney for
LEHMON ESPICH
