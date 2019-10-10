Dodge County Indian Kade Harpe (7) receives the pass from Mikhail Carr for the two point conversion as Seth Cossett (40)signals good. (Photo by Jennifer Peacock)

Dodge holds off Northeast Macon

By Joey Marchant
Dodge traveled to Macon needing a win against Northeast to keep its region championship hopes alive. Northeast came in with a lot of size, strength and experience. That size and strength would give Dodge fits all night. However, in the end Dodge looked like the more experienced team able to keep its composure and make plays with the game hanging in the balance.
Northeast took the opening kickoff out to the Dodge 35 yard line before Jaylon Jaynes could make the tackle. On third down, Northeast Quarterback Travion Solomon threw the ball directly to Dodge’s Nathan Coley at midfield. Coley took it down the sideline for a touchdown, his second touchdown return in the past two games. Mikhail Carr scored the two point conversion to give Dodge an early 8-0 lead.
Dodge again had trouble containing the kick returner, and Carr had to make the tackle at the Northeast 43 yard line. Northeast would use a series of runs and short passes to get to the Dodge 15 yard line, but the Dodge defense would hold. Elijah Williams dropped the runner for a four yard loss on first down. Timmy Johnson almost picked off a pass on second down. Rico Caines sacked the quarterback on third down. A fourth down pass on a corner route fell incomplete as Keldrick Beck defended. Dodge took over at its own 30 yard line.
Dodge came out with Carr at quarterback. He took the snap and ran right picking up 12 yards. Dodge came back with the same play, but a holding call on the perimeter negated a gain by Carr. Kade Harpe then entered the game at quarterback. Harpe rolled left and hit slot receiver Kevin Sykes, Jr., who ran a short out route picking up 10 yards. A Northeast defender gave Sykes a late shove out of bounds and was flagged for 15 yards moving the ball to the Northeast 43 yard line. The Dodge offensive line struggled to block resulting in Daylon Gordon being dropped twice near the line of scrimmage and Harpe being sacked back at midfield. On fourth down, Dodge ran the fake punt play we have seen often in recent years. Caines crouched behind the Dodge linemen next to Carr. Punter Timmy Johnson faked as if the ball was snapped over his head while Carr actually took the snap moving right and slipped the ball to the still crouched Caines who ran back to the left. Northeast sniffed out the fake and tackled Caines after a short gain.
Northeast took over on downs at its own 48 yard line and again used a series of runs and short passes to reach deep into Dodge territory. A Northeast pass was complete on fourth down, but Coley tackled the receiver immediately short of the first down.
Dodge took over at its own 21 yard line. Harpe passed to Carr for six yards, and Gordon carried for five yards and a first down. Harpe carried for three yards. Then Gordon took a handoff and raced 47 yards before being brought down deep in Northeast territory.
Dodge would eventually turn it over on downs at the Northeast 10 yard line early in the second quarter. Northeast would drive the ball into Dodge territory at the 48 yard line before having to punt. A high snap and pressure from Javon McNeal resulted in a short punt that rolled dead at the Dodge 35 yard line.
Dodge went three plays and out. A wild snap caused Timmy Johnson to have to move to his right to catch the ball, and he had to rush his punt, which only netted 18 yards. Johnson took some contact on the play, but no flag was thrown.
Northeast took over at its own 45 yard line, but went three and out. The Northeast punt rolled out of bounds at the Dodge 35 yard line. Harpe later faked to Gordon and rolled left where he spotted Carr running free down the field. Harpe threw a nice easy pass which Carr cradled and took into the end zone for a 67 yard touchdown. Carr’s defender attempted to jam Carr at the line, but then he let Carr go in favor of another receiver running a shallow route. There was no one within 15 yards of Carr when he caught the football. Mangham added the extra point, and Dodge took what looked at the time like a comfortable 15-0 lead.
Dodge again struggled to cover the kickoff, and Carr and Kane Northcutt had to make the tackle at midfield. Northeast took advantage of the good field position on the legs of Deondre Duehart, the Warner Robins High School transfer, who would gash the Dodge Defense for 137 yards and 3 touchdowns on the night. Duehart scored from six yards out on this drive. The extra point was no good, but Dodge was flagged on the play. Northeast trotted Duehart back out, and he converted the two point play to cut the Dodge lead to 15-8. The half would end that way.
Dodge would get the ball to start the second half, but Northeast would intercept a Harpe pass on the Dodge 45 yard line. Duehart would score on a seven yard run for Northeast. The extra point tied the game at 15-15. Dodge had a game on its hands.
The teams would then trade punts with Dodge getting the better field position on the exchange thanks to a 40 yarder by Timmy Johnson. Timmy has really been a pleasant surprise with his punting this year.
Dodge took over at the Northeast 38 yard line where Harpe hit Timmy Johnson on an out route for a 10 yard gain. Harpe gained 12 yards on a keeper. Later Dodge faced a 3rd down and 20 at the Northeast 27 yard line. Harpe hit Tyrese Johnson on a slant route as Johnson split two defenders for a touchdown. However, Northeast’s Roderick Smith obliterated the snapper and blocked the extra point. Dodge led 21-15. That was an illegal play as you are not allowed to hit the snapper in high school football. No flag was thrown. Smith did everything for Northeast but run the concession stand as he played offense and defense recording 4 tackles including a sack and 2 blocked kicks. He was also named Mr. Northeast High School during homecoming festivities.

Dodge used the squib kick to prevent a big return, and Northeast fell on the ball at its own 32 yard line. Northeast went to the air and came flying down the field. From the Dodge 15 yard line, Northeast completed a hitch pass. Freshman Lamarie Mitchell came up quickly to meet the wide receiver but could not bring him down as the receiver broke Mitchell’s tackle and scored. File that one away because the freshman would help make a huge stop late in the game. The extra point gave Northeast a 22-21 lead.
Northeast had the momentum and they sought to maximize it. They executed a surprise onside kick, which Kane Northcutt bobbled and then was somehow able to corral as a defender jumped on top of him giving Dodge the ball at its own 47 yard line. Keldrick Beck gained three yards on a jet sweep, and Gordon carried for five yards on the last play of the third quarter bringing up 3rd down and two yards to go. Harpe rolled right and hit Timmy Johnson running an out route for a gain of 12 yards.
Harpe then hit Tyrese Johnson who took it 22 yards on the wide receiver screen pass to the Northeast 10 yard line. Gordon would very patiently pick his way to the five yard line. Then Harpe faked to Gordon and took it himself five yards for the touchdown. Carr passed to Harpe for the two point conversion to give Dodge a 29-22 lead.
Much better kickoff coverage resulted in Northeast starting its next possession at its own 30 yard line. However, Northeast had no problem coming down the field. Two long pass plays gave Northeast the ball at the Dodge five yard line. Duehart took it in from there. The extra point tied it at 29-29.
Tyrese Johnson returned the kickoff to the Dodge 42 yard line. Dodge would go three and out, and Mangham would come in to punt. Mangham got off a 44 yarder that rolled dead at the Northeast 20 yard line.
Timmy Johnson blitzed off the edge and dropped the running back for a three yard loss on first down. McNeal made the tackle after a short pass on second down. On third down, Northeast tried to connect with a tall receiver down the field. Carr covered him and Coley left own his man when the pass was thrown to go high in the air to bat the ball away.
A poor punt gave Dodge the ball at the Northeast 40 yard line. Gordon gained two yards on the first down. On second down, Harpe threw the wide receiver screen to Beck, and Beck did the rest taking it 38 yards for a touchdown. Smith again penetrated and blocked the extra point for Northeast. Dodge led 35-29.
The clock was now just under five minutes to play in the game. A touchdown and successful extra point could win it for Northeast.
Dodge again went to the squib kick, but Northeast still got a great return as Mangham had to help make the tackle on the Dodge 45 yard line. On first down, Duehart burst up the middle for a gain of 25 yards to the Dodge 20 yard line. It looked like Duehart would score, but Jayleen Lemon dove from behind and grabbed him by his shirttail spinning him around. Listed at 5’ 7” 160 pounds, Lemon may be pound for pound the strongest man on this team, and he certainly has one of the biggest hearts. As the clock ticked down, Northeast hit the big tight end who took it to the five yard line setting up a first down and goal. Northeast would try to power the football in from there. On first down, Noah Cummings would tackle the ball carrier after a gain of one yard. On second down, Duehart would take the ball and try to bounce it outside. McNeal penetrated and got just enough of a hand on him to slow him down where Mitchell grabbed him around the legs and hung on for dear life. Caines and Lemon helped finish him off. Duehart again got the ball on third down as AJ Melvin clogged the middle. McNeal got penetration and hit Duehart first with Jamal Mahan knifing inside to help out as well as Elijah Williams helping out to stop Duehart. Northeast would have to go to the air on fourth and goal. Dodge lined up seven defenders on the goal line with Carr three yards deep in the end zone. Dodge only rushed three, and Mahan got pressure to force an errant throw from the quarterback to complete the goal line stand.
With less than two minutes on the clock, Gordon gained a total of 15 yards on two carries to effectively end the game. Harpe then knelt down twice to run out the clock.
Dodge evens its record at 3-3 overall and moves to 2-0 in region play. The playoff picture will begin to take shape the next two weeks as Dodge hosts #4 Dublin on October 11th and travels to Sandersville to face #9 Washington County on October 18th.
Statistical leaders for Dodge were as follows:
Passing:
Kade Harpe was 10 of 18 for 198 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Rushing:
Daylon Gordon had 15 carries for 89 yards.
Mikhail Carr had four carries for 26 yards.
Kade Harpe had five carries for 11 yards and one touchdown.
Receiving:
Mikhail Carr had two receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown.
Tyrese Johnson had two receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown.
Keldrick Beck had two receptions for 38 yards and one touchdown.
Timmy Johnson had two receptions for 11 yards.
Kevin Sykes, Jr. had one reception for 13 yards.
Defense:
Nathan Coley had a 50 yard interception return for a touchdown.
Jamal Mahan had 13 tackles.
Elisha Williams had 12 tackles.
Timmy Johnson had 11 tackles.
Rico Caines had 10 tackles including two sacks.
Javon McNeal had nine tackles.
Noah Cummings had five tackles.
Mikhail Carr had five tackles.
Special Teams:
Mason Mangham was one for three on extra points with two blocked due to penetration by the defense.
Mangham had one punt for 44 yards.
Timmy Johnson had two punts for a 29 yard average.
