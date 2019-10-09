Grand jury returns many indictments

The Dodge County Grand Jury recently handed down the following indictments on September 30, 2019.
James Inez Dupree was indicted for one count of felony rape.
Jonesy Ray Wiggins was indicted for one count of felony assault and two counts of misdemeanor cruelty to children (allow child to witness felony).
Moises Ramirez-Romero was indicted for one count of felony criminal attempt to commit a felony (16-4-1), one count of felony aggravated assault, one count of felony obstruction of law enforcement officer when engaged in crime, one count of felony willful interference with emergency medical professionals and one count of sexual battery.
Darrell Bonds was indicted for one count of felony criminal attempt to commit a rape.
Benjamin James Jackson was indicted for one count of child molestation.
Justin Marie Mullis was indicted for four counts of child molestation.
Demarcus Reshawn McClinton was indicted for one count of felony aggravated assault.
Matthew Lamar Thomas was indicted for one count of forgery in the first degree.
Corey Willis was indicted for 66 counts of felony forgery in the second degree.
Bobby Lee Swint, Jr. was indicted for two counts of aggravated assault, one count of misdemeanor cruelty to children (allow child to witness felony) and one count of criminal trespass.
Johnny Harris Tuff was indicted for one count of felony sale of cocaine.
Jack Elmer Holt, Jr. was indicted for one count of felony traffic in cocaine/marijuana/illegal drugs, one count of misdemeanor marijuana (less than one ounce), one count of misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked and one count of weaving over roadway.
Kayla Lee Williams was indicted for one count of felony traffic in cocaine/marijuana/illegal drugs, one count of misdemeanor marijuana (less than one ounce) and one count of felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Angela W. Butler was indicted for one count of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, one count of misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI) drugs, one count of misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, one count of speeding, one count of tail lights and one count of misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects.
Randi Kristin Daniels was indicted for one count of felony possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, one count of misdemeanor DUI alcohol, one count of misdemeanor DUI alcohol and drugs, one count of weaving over roadway, one count of misdemeanor drugs not in original container and one count of open container violation.
Stephino Demaris Harrell was indicted for one count of felony theft by taking.
James Derek Bridges was indicted for one count of felony possession of methamphetamine.
Callie Deanne Spires was indicted for one count of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and one count of misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects.
Lafeyette Bernard Butler was indicted for one count of felony receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of felony aggravated assault, one count of felony terroristic threats and acts, one count of misdemeanor hindering person making emergency call, one count of misdemeanor theft by taking, one count of misdemeanor simple battery-family violence, one count of misdemeanor criminal trespass and five counts of misdemeanor cruelty to children in the third degree – first or second.
Joshua Antoinne Johnson was indicted for one count of felony hit and run resulting in serious injury or death and one count of misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked.
Kellie Lee Muncher was indicted for two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, one count of misdemeanor drugs not in original container, one count of misdemeanor criminal trespass, one count of felony possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, one count of felony fleeing/attempting elude an officer for a felony, one count of misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked and one count of headlight requirements.
Nakeata Cierra Strange was indicted for one count of felony traffic in cocaine/marijuana/illegal drugs.
Tyus Rasheed Turnage was indicted for one count of felony traffic in cocaine/marijuana/illegal drugs.
James Bernard Bray was indicted for one count of felony receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon, one count of felony possession of firearm/knife during crime/attempt crime and one count of felony possession/manufacturing/distribution/etc. of marijuana.
Jonathan Lamon Wilcox was indicted for one county of felony possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, one count of felony possession of firearm/knife during crime/attempt crime and one count of felony receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon.
Ted Eugene Brantley was indicted for two counts felony possession/manufacturing/distribution/etc. of marijuana, one count of felony possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and one count of felony receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon.
Cole Bailey was indicted for one count of felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and one count of misdemeanor marijuana (less than one ounce).
Brandon Michael Fountain was indicted for one count of felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and one count of misdemeanor marijuana (less than one ounce).
Megan Hailey Persinger was indicted for one count of felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and one count of misdemeanor marijuana (less than one ounce).
Johnny Paul Grilliot was indicted for one count of felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of felony possession of firearm/knife during crime/attempt crime.
Dusty Hankinson was indicted for one count of felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of felony possession of firearm/knife during crime/attempt crime.
Paul John Bentley, Jr. was indicted for one count of felony possession/manufacturing/distribution/etc. of marijuana and one count of misdemeanor passion and use of drug related objects.
Sandy Ray English was indicted for one count of felony possession of methamphetamine.
Fallon Munch was indicted for one count of felony possession of methamphetamine.
Tracy Rammage was indicted for one count of felony possession of methamphetamine.
Michelle Williams was indicted for one count of felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Shaquail Latrice Dixon was indicted for one count of felony theft by shoplifting.
Shakya V. Wright was indicted for one count of felony theft by shoplifting.
Matthew Lamar Thomas was indicted for two counts of felony forgery first degree.
Lance Prentice Gilbert was indicted for one count of felony burglary (second degree) and one count of felony theft by taking.
Jimmy Leon Paul was indicted for one count of felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Joshua Kade Daniels was indicted for one count of felony theft by taking.
Anna Leigh Stewart was indicted for one count of felony cruelty to children (first degree).
Todd Jermaine Wilcox was indicted for one count of felony theft by taking and one count of misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked.
Daniel Clinton Jordan was indicted for one count of felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, one count of misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects, one count of misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked and one count of no proof of insurance.
