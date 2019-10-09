It was six years ago today (10-3-13) that dental hygienist Miriam Carey was gunned down in the streets of D.C. by capitol police as she sped away confused after making a wrong turn, hitting a guard booth, and drawing a chase from the police. This so angered the police that they killed her. She was shot in the back and head five times with her baby girl strapped in the back seat, well away from the White House, more than a mile away, an obvious example of police overkill. Ms. Carey, age 34, had no weapons, no alcohol, no drugs, murdered by police. The tragedy was forgotten in a couple of weeks by most, but not here. I remember these cases. The political class put it down the media memory hole, sort of the way they treated the Soviet murders of those on KAL flight 007 on Set. 1, 1983, all 269 murdered. If the incident doesn’t fit the narrative, big media forgets all about it and the anniversaries of such horrible events pass every year with scant if any mention by the media. Good for WorldNetDaily.com founder Joseph Farah, who questioned the murder of Miriam Carey. There are others who think the killers got away with it. Reverends Jackson and Sharpton weren’t interested, even though Miriam was black. Police investigated and – big surprise here – decided they had done nothing wrong. This shows you how detached the political class is from everyday Americans. I’m typing this on Oct. 3rd and have heard nothing mentioned about this. Don’t forget, this could happen to any of us. Some in the police department thought it was covered up, police at fault, yet nothing was done. Look up her name and you will hear some surprising comments on the way this crime was handled. She did nothing wrong and deserved to live. Her baby should now be age seven and will never see her mother again in this life.
“In the West junk information and junk judgment prevail.”
Paul Craig Roberts on Unz.com
Today’s question (s): 1. Who was the last Democrat presidential candidate to win a majority of the white vote? 2. Who was the last U.S. president to own slaves?
Answers coming up.
Someone told retired BYU and Bears Quarterback Jim McMahon a while back that he was a nice fellow in person, not at all like he was being portrayed by television. “You’re nothing like you seem on television,” the person said. Jim replied “Well, that’s television for you.”
The murder rate in Mexico is soaring, yet people keep going there on vacation. Why?
Answers to today’s questions: 1. Lyndon Johnson, good ol’ LBJ, Mr. Vietnam. I was 24 and a college senior in 1964 and voted for Goldwater, who was perfectly sane when liberals hysterically claimed he was crazy. Years later he went crazy and liberal reporters wanted to interview him. U.S. Grant owned slaves throughout the War of 1861. Yes, there was plenty of slavery in the North. The 13th Amendment forced Grant to free his sales in 1865, and Robert E. Lee voluntarily freed his (inherited) slaves as the war began in 1861.
“Liberals write history.”
Richard Nixon
“To Trump, making America great means making the people great. To Obama, making America great means making government great and aggrandizing himself in the process.”
Police overkill
