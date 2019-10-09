Dear editor,
I am writing in response to Mr. Robert Belflower’s recent letters concerning Dodge County Head Football Coach Ken Cofer. I do not know coach Cofer extremely well. However, I feel that I am qualified to defend his character based on the impact that I have seen him make on my son and his teammates over the last three years. My son has wanted to play football since before he could walk. He has always been on the small side, and like most kids, he just wasn’t physically mature enough to compete in varsity football as a freshman or sophomore. Sometimes he mistook this for his coaches not believing in him. However, there was one coach who he never doubted believed in him and the other young players, his position coach Ken Cofer. It seemed like every day that he was telling me something that coach Cofer said. He was disappointed when he learned that coach Cofer was leaving to take the head coaching job at Wilcox County. My son asked to go watch coach Cofer’s Wilcox team play in a scrimmage game at Johnson County. I remember telling my son that I didn’t know how Wilcox was going to win more than two games after watching that. Well they won five in the toughest Single A Region in the state and made the playoffs coming within two points of reaching the second round. Despite coach Cofer’s busy schedule and his new team, he was never too busy to respond to my son’s texts.
When my son learned that coach Hodges was retiring, he was excited about the possibility of coach Cofer coaching him again. My son doesn’t like playing for coach Cofer because he goes easy on my son. He often says things like, “Coach Cofer really chewed me out when I missed that block last night.” While I’m sure he doesn’t enjoy getting chewed out, what comes across to me is, he really doesn’t want to disappoint his coach.
One of the first things I remember coach Cofer saying is that he would like to have as many players as would like to get together and visit some different churches in the community once a month. So one Sunday, several team members and coaches attended New Pleasant Hill Baptist where my friend George Fluellen is the pastor. Well it occurred to me that I was 44 years old and had never been to a black church before. It always bothered me a little that we don’t usually worship together if we are going to be in Heaven together, so me and my wife invited ourselves to tag along. Well Pastor George preached the Word, and the music was great. And I was shocked when some of the players got up and sang solos without being prompted. Anyway it was a great experience that we might not have had without coach Cofer. I really don’t know anything about the alleged incidents from years ago to which Mr. Belflower keeps referring. I do know his version of the events of the West Laurens game is either a blatant mischaracterization or a misunderstanding of the facts. I am sure coach Cofer is not perfect just like I am not perfect. He makes mistakes on and off the field. However, as a parent of one of his players, I could not be more pleased with the way he is running his program.
Joey Marchant
