Graduation rate tops the RESA district and beats the state average

Posted by
Admin
in Top Stories
Wednesday, October 2. 2019
Comments (0)
“Dedicated to Our Desire to Graduate Everyone” is not just a trite motto for Dodge County High School (DCHS). It is a pledge each teacher, staff member and administrator makes each day to their students, and it’s one that once again has rendered great gains for the school.
A recent report from the Georgia Department of Education shows that DCHS’s 2019 graduation rate, 97.4% surpasses the state average of 82% and places the school at the top of its RESA District.
DCHS Principal Dr. Susan Long was elated to hear these results and quick to give credit to the school’s staff and students for their commitment. In a staff-wide email, Long said, “Thank you so much for ALL you do at DCHS! You make great things happen, and I am honored to be here with you each day!
Long added that the school’s success is the result of the students’ and staff’s “dedication, encouragement, and expertise.”
According to the GaDOE press release, the overall state average is at an all-time high, increasing a total of 12 percentage points since 2012.
DCHS, with its 97.4% graduation rate, ranks among the 71 Georgia school districts with a recorded graduation rates at or above 90 percent and only 24 districts with recorded rates at or above 95%.
“I’m proud today of Georgia’s teachers and students, who are doing the on-the-ground work that leads to increases in our graduation rate and other indicators – including NAEP and Georgia Milestones scores,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said.

“Moving forward, we must continue to focus on offering a relevant education and preparing every child for their future – not a one-size-fits-all system that sends every student in the same direction, but a tailored and personalized pathway based on a student’s academic and career interests and future goals.”
According to the release, “Georgia calculates a four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate as required by federal law. This rate is: the number of students who graduate in four years with a regular high school diploma, divided by the number of students who form the adjusted cohort for the graduating class. 
The release continued, “From the beginning of ninth grade, students who are entering that grade for the first time form a cohort that is subsequently adjusted by adding any students who transfer into the cohort during the next three years, and subtracting any students who transfer out.”
Long reiterated her pride in DCHS’s staff and students and attested to everyone’s continued desire to see students graduate with their high school diploma.
“I am very proud of our students’ success,” she said, then added, “but we won’t be satisfied until 100% of our students walk across the stage and are prepared for their future.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News