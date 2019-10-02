“Dedicated to Our Desire to Graduate Everyone” is not just a trite motto for Dodge County High School (DCHS). It is a pledge each teacher, staff member and administrator makes each day to their students, and it’s one that once again has rendered great gains for the school.
A recent report from the Georgia Department of Education shows that DCHS’s 2019 graduation rate, 97.4% surpasses the state average of 82% and places the school at the top of its RESA District.
DCHS Principal Dr. Susan Long was elated to hear these results and quick to give credit to the school’s staff and students for their commitment. In a staff-wide email, Long said, “Thank you so much for ALL you do at DCHS! You make great things happen, and I am honored to be here with you each day!
Long added that the school’s success is the result of the students’ and staff’s “dedication, encouragement, and expertise.”
According to the GaDOE press release, the overall state average is at an all-time high, increasing a total of 12 percentage points since 2012.
DCHS, with its 97.4% graduation rate, ranks among the 71 Georgia school districts with a recorded graduation rates at or above 90 percent and only 24 districts with recorded rates at or above 95%.
“I’m proud today of Georgia’s teachers and students, who are doing the on-the-ground work that leads to increases in our graduation rate and other indicators – including NAEP and Georgia Milestones scores,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said.
Graduation rate tops the RESA district and beats the state average
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)