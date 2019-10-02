What are we doing to America’s kids to make them political activists? Let them be kids for a few years. Leftwing adults are scaring them to death.
How long could Richard Nixon have stayed out of jail with Bill Clinton’s record, or Joe Biden’s record? Sleepy, creepy, former vice plagiarist crooked Joe, Mr. Ukraine. Donald Trump would blow Joe away in the 2020 election and deservedly so. I’ve still never heard a liberal endorse term limits, have you?
Rudy Giuliani on Andrew McCabe: “That guy was head of the FBI when Joe Biden’s son got $1.5 billion out of China and he didn’t even investigate him.”
“Trump will win 2020 running against Fake News Media.”
People hate the media, the media left hates Trump and Donald hits back. Good for him. Middle America understands and responds at the polls. Trump has sharp political instincts, plenty of skill for a first-time candidate. He knows how to mobilize the conservative vote. Mitt Romney did not.
Pocahontas Elizabeth Warren (PEW) on 9-20-19 called lobbying “legalized bribery” then hired a lobbyist the next day, says SonsOf1776.com writer Andrew Kerr. Kimberly Diaz Scott, Warren’s new lobbyist, previously worked for Planned Parenthood and later headed Warren’s campaign in Florida.
“Wherever there is a jackboot stomping on a human face there will be a well-heeled Western liberal to explain that the face, does, after all, enjoy free health care and 100 percent literacy.”
John Derbyshire
“Democrats are cranking up the outrage machine.”
Senator John Barrasso (R–Wyoming)
“Truth is better for humanity than ignorance, outrage or spin, and it’s more interesting.”
Steve Sailer on VDare.com 9-16-19
The much-hyped “gender gap” is overrated and overstated. Black women vote almost entirely Democrat, no matter who the candidate is, skewing the result. What the “experts” don’t tell you is in the 2012 presidential election white women voted 56% for Romney, 42% for Obama.
