100
HOMES FOR SALE
One bedroom one bath house and mobile home spot plus 74.08 acres in Eastman. Great hunting land. 478-278-8623 or 770-608-1207.
410
HELP WANTED
FARM WORKERSAND LABORERS. 40 full-time temporary jobs available 11/1/2019 - 5/15/2020. GUATE HARVESTING, LLC, work site in LEE COUNTY, FLORIDA. Harvesting tomatoes. Workers will cut string, pull sticks and do field maintenance. Workers will harvest and field and pack or place in buckets. Load and unload trucks. Conditions: lift 52 pounds, exposure to extreme temperatures, stooping, walking and repetitive movements. Two months verifiable experience. $11.24 per hour or piece rate at minimum hourly or more: $.65 per bucket of tomatoes, general labor maintenance in fields $11.24 hourly. 3/4 guaranteed contract, tools and supplies, housing and transportation expenses paid by employer. Transportation, subsistence paid to worker upon 50% completion of contract. PLEASE CONTACT 850-921-3368 TO LOCATE NEAREST STATE WORKFORCE AGENCY OFFICE AND APPLY USING FL-11023202.
520
FREE
FREE: A short, bow-legged black and white male cat. Text 478-772-4104 for photos and more details.
FREE: Looking to pick up old appliances; lawn mowers, batters, etc. Please more information please call 478-231-0645.
FREE: Six young Cockerel and two young hens that are three months old. Call 478-559-1107 and leave message if no answer if you have questions or need more information.
600
SERVICES
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478)285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation.
900
YARD SALES
CLEANING OUT HOUSE SALE. Golf stuff, TV cabinets, odd dishes, appliances, stuffed animals and lots of miscellaneous stuff. Saturday, September 28, 2019, 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. 237 NORTH LAKES DRIVE IN EASTMAN.