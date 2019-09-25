By Joey Marchant
The Dodge County Indians traveled to Fitzgerald with something to prove. Over the last few years, Dodge fans have become accustomed to winning. Dodge has posted a 46-14 record over the last five years with two region championships.
However, this season has gotten off to a rocky start for Dodge. Bad luck, undisciplined play, a tough non region schedule, and a rash of injuries all contributed to a 1-2 start.
After rushing for 476 yards in the opener, Dodge was held to less than 100 yards rushing by West Laurens and Appling County. And the Dodge defense was giving up 40 points per game through the first three games.
The Indians made the trip down to Fitzgerald to take on its third ranked opponent in as many weeks. About half of the players who missed the Appling game were able to suit up for this one.
The Canes took the opening kickoff and marched down the field taking an 8-0 lead and chewing up half of the first quarter clock on a 13 play drive capped off by a 19 yard touchdown reception by Chance Gamble, who would prove a thorn in the Indians side all night.
The Canes would employ an interesting strategy in the kicking game. Despite having a left footed kicker in Alex Martinez who could seemingly kick the ball into the end zone whenever he chose to, Fitzgerald would employ a pooch kick strategy early in this one. Perhaps this was out of respect for the Dodge return team, which has returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and had a third called back on a penalty. Jayleen Lemon fielded the first pooch kick and returned it 14 yards to the Fitzgerald 47 yard line. However, Dodge would go three and out on its first possession. Timmy Johnson punted for 34 yards downing Fitzgerald at its own 8 yard line.
Fitzgerald would make one first down before Nathan Coley forced a fumble that was recovered by Elisha Williams to give Dodge the ball at the Fitzgerald 28 yard line. Dodge brought Mikhail Carr in motion and faked the Jet Sweep. Fitzgerald converged on Carr, but Kade Harpe kept the ball and ran 14 yards for a first down to the Fitzgerald 14 yard line. Carr was used entirely as a decoy in the first half and would not touch the football. On the next play, Dodge used a late shift to move Harpe up behind the tight ends on the right side, and Gordon took a direct snap and ran 14 yards for a touchdown. Mason Mangham’s extra point cut the Fitzgerald lead to 8-7.
After Gabe Thompson’s kickoff, Fitzgerald would start on its own 34 yard line and move quickly down the field featuring the running of Mario Clark and the receiving of Gamble. An eight yard wide receiver screen pass to Gamble resulted in a Fitzgerald touchdown. Gamble had also drawn a key pass interference penalty on the drive. The extra point was missed, and Fitzgerald led 14-7.
The ensuing pooch kickoff dropped in front of Lemon who was able to corral it at the Dodge 40 yard line. Harpe hit a Davis Marchant for 14 yards to the Fitzgerald 46 yard line. Gordon had runs of five, 11 and two yards to get the ball to the Fitzgerald 28 yard line, but a crucial illegal procedure call made it second down and 13. Two incompletions brought up a fourth and 13. Harpe was tackled for no gain on a quarterback keeper, and the ball was turned over to Fitzgerald on downs.
Fitzgerald took over at its own 33 yard line where it converted one first down before the Dodge Defense stiffened. Landynn Powers ran the quarterback out of bounds on third down to force a punt, which rolled all the way to the Dodge 10 yard line.
Harpe completed a beautiful third down pass to Keldrick Beck for 10 yards to get Dodge out of the hole. Beck ran his man off the ball, and Harpe released the ball just as Beck broke back toward him to create separation from the defender. Gordon rushed for a gain of 23 yards to get the ball into Fitzgerald territory, but Lemon had a larger player rip the ball from his hands as he fought for yardage at the Fitzgerald 38.
Lemon got revenge on the next play as he blitzed and sacked the quarterback for a six yard loss. Two plays later, Mahan applied pressure to force an incomplete pass and another Fitzgerald punt, which rolled dead at the Dodge 38 yard line.
Scotty Davis went high in the air to snag a Harpe pass for an 11 yard gain. A screen pass to Gordon netted three yards. A big gain on a run by Beck was negated by a penalty for illegal formation. Harpe was then hit as he released a pass, which was intercepted and returned to the Dodge 44 yard line. Fitzgerald passed to Demarion Dixon for a 41 yard gain. Coley brought Dixon down inside the Dodge five yard line. Fitzgerald then ran its version of the goal line play made famous by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52, which is now run by every high school team in America.
Quarterback Rashad Davis handed to Gamble who started left only to pitch to a wide receiver coming right who would try to pass to Davis in the end zone. Credit Lemon who recognized Davis was going out for a pass just in time to turn and run behind him providing just enough coverage to force the incompletion. Fitzgerald had to settle for a short field goal and led 17-7 at halftime.
Fitzgerald attempted an onside kick to start the second half. The play might have worked, but the kick did not travel the required 10 yards and Dodge alertly stayed away from it. Dodge took over at the Fitzgerald 43 yard line. Harpe hit Carr on a pass for six yards, but Dodge could not convert and called on Timmy Johnson to punt. Johnson hit it a little harder than he wanted, and the ball sailed 40 yards into the end zone.
Fitzgerald gained one first down before the Dodge Defense stiffened. Beck jumped a swing pass to Gamble and almost had his third interception return for a touchdown of the season. He had the ball in his hands, but he could not hang on. The play was also dangerously close to being a lateral, which would have been a fumble recovered by Dodge. Instead, it was an incomplete pass. Rico Caines and Jamal McNeal stopped the running back after a three yard gain on a toss sweep. Caines who was making his first start was around the ball all night long making 10 tackles. On third down, Dodge blew up a screen pass. Caleb Fluellen executed a spin move against a would be blocker and met the running back head up along with AJ Melvin who had stood up his blocker. Williams came in to help finish of the tackle.
Fitzgerald executed low line drive punts all game that prevented a Dodge return. However, this time Coley took a chance and scooped up the bouncing ball between four Fitzgerald Defenders and returned it 23 yards to the Fitzgerald 40 yard line. Dodge lined up in the same formation and ran the same play three consecutive times with Gordon gaining seven, 17 and 26 yards for the touchdown on the direct snap. Thompson’s extra point cut the Fitzgerald lead to 17-14.
Fitzgerald would start its next possession at its own 19 yard line where Gamble would take a direct snap and fake a run left only to pull up and loft one to his tight end who had hesitated at the line before running downfield. The play gained 32 yards to the Dodge 49 yard line, but luckily the ball hung in the air long enough to allow Caines to catch up to and tackle the tight end. Fitzgerald reached the Dodge 33 yard line where on third down Davis rolled right and attempted a throwback pass to the tight end. Powers read it and slapped the ball from the tight end’s hands.
Dodge County Indian Daylon Gordon is pictured above scoring a touchdown for the Indians against Fitzgerald. (Photo by Jennifer Peacock)
