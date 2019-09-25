T. Boone Pickens R.I.P.

T. Boone Pickens R.I.P.
“I fracked over 3,000 wells in my life and never had a problem with an aquifer.”
T. Boone Pickens  (1928 – 2019)
Candidate Pocahontas Elizabeth Warren (PEW) says she plans to eliminate fracking.
Remember in the 1970s when we were told the world oil supply would be going dry in ten years? Now hysterical leftists are saying we will be wiped out by global warming in twelve years. The oil problem somehow worked out and now we are a net exporter of oil.
Confused motorist Miriam Carey was gunned down by Capital Police as she drove away from the White House on October 3, 2013 – remember? She made a U-turn, sped away, confused, and drew a police chase. Big media quickly ran away from the story after a couple of weeks. I mention this to show the selective media coverage of these tragedies. Guaranteed: the anniversary of this horrible event on October 3 will pass without mention, now six years later. The police shot Ms. Carey in the back of the head about a mile away from the White House with her 13-month old baby strapped in the back seat of her car. The police later investigated themselves and decided they had done nothing wrong, of course, after killing her, while supposedly protecting the D.C. incrowd from harm. Ms. Carey was black but Revs. Sharpton and Jackson had nothing to say about the tragedy. She was viewed as a threat to the political class. Members of Congress stood up and applauded the police when word quickly came out that she had been shot dead. She was unarmed, no threat to anyone and should never have been attacked. Oddly enough, no member of Congress seemed interested. Somehow the shooting did not fit the media narrative. Her child will grow up without knowing her mother, a senseless and hideous act drawing sensational coverage for a few days and being quickly dropped down the memory hole. This could happen to any of us and we can see the political class doesn’t care.
“What goes unsaid eventually goes unnoticed.”
Steve Sailer
Wealthy Democrat former Maryland Congressman John Delaney is running for president and has spent $1.9 million in television ads in Iowa – a total waste of money. Of course a couple of months back some phony poll claimed every Democrat candidate was polling ahead of President Trump. Delaney was at 0.00 %. You trust polls, don’t you?

nother example of living in a bubble: Chief executives of 145 companies are urging the Senate to pass more gun control laws.
“Ask not what you can do for your country; ask what your government is doing to you.”
Joe Sobran  1990  Sobran.com
Bumper sticker of the day: I’m a Beautician, Not a Magician.
A book I intend to read: Open Borders Inc. by Michelle Malkin.
Ninety-seven percent of the political contributions from the American Trial Lawyers Association go to the Democrat Party. Maybe the other 3% goes to centrist or liberal Republicans.
“I sometimes lie awake at night trying to think of something funny that Richard Nixon said.”
Lyn Nofziger, former top aide to
presidents Nixon and Reagan
Nof was a funny guy and talented, very savvy.
No Democrat has won a statewide office in Texas in 25 years. When Leftwing Democrat Ann Richards won the Texas governor’s race in 1994, Ross Perot campaigned for her. Perot always came through for his Democrat pals, including Bill Clinton. Without Perot, most Americans would never have heard of the Clintons today.
“These are illegal immigrants, not undocumented.”
Lou Dobbs   LouDobbs.com   AMAC.us
Marshall Miller
