Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Let me see if I understand this, ejected in the second game of the season. I could start off by saying “I told you so” or I could say, “We all know a leopard cannot change his spots”. Then again, I could ask “What was the Dodge County Board of Education thinking when the new head football coach was hired?” Now we know they all apply so I’ll just say “all of the above”. I guess my only surprise was how early in the season it happened. If I had taken part in a lottery guessing the game he would get ejected first, I would have opted for the Dublin game. We all know his history, the same thing happened last year at his previous coaching position. Temper tantrums on the sideline are part of his MO. Once again, our elected officials have brought shame on the citizens of Dodge County.
I realize some board members have accused me of having hate in my body. I don’t have hate toward anybody. All I have is concern for the students of Dodge County who must live everyday with the decisions of the Board of Education. Keep in mind; the hiring of this head football coach is just the tip of the iceberg. There are many officials holding administrative positions in the school system that were hired because they are the board’s family members or personal friends. If you speak to a board member, ask that person two questions. First, do you have a family member working for the school? If the answer is yes, then ask was that person hired as the most qualified applicant for that position or for being a family member of board personnel. Our students deserve the most qualified staff in our schools and the citizens of Dodge County deserve the most efficient use of taxpayer funds.
Once again, I appeal to all citizens of Dodge County to vote these board members out in the next election. A vote for any incumbent means you endorse the behavior of the coach that was ejected and had to sit out the next game since he was their personal choice for that position.
Robert L. Belflower
Letter to the editor
