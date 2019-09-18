Russ's Sports Review

We have several things to talk about this week. It’s about magic numbers. Winning by the skin of their teeth and the hype of one of the biggest home games in Georgia history.
First, we will talk about the Braves magic number. It dropped to just four as the Braves won two of three games in Washington. The starting pitcher from Soroka and Foltynewicz pitched well out of the rotation and the bullpen stayed strong. The weekend did bring the return of Nick Markakis. He had a strong comeback as he had seven hits over the weekend. The weekend did have a downside as Charlie Culberson was hit in the face with a pitch. It gave him several facial fractures and he is certainly gone for the season. It is hopeful that Camargo can come back before the playoffs. Lets hope the rotation can get some rest and be ready to go for the downseason series.
Now for the football scene. Let’s start with the Falcons. The Sunday night clash with the Eagles was close and exciting but not very well played. Matt Ryan had a rough game with three interceptions but his fourth down pass to Julio Jones was the difference. What an awesome block that Jake Matthews sparked the play. The defense was pretty good the entire game. The NFC south is now very interesting now that Drew Brees is out for at least six games with thumb surgery. The birds have a big stretch coming up as they have three of their next four on the road. The running game must improve as it only has 13 total yards in two games. Devonte Freeman has been held to 41 total yards. Matt Ryan’s start hasn’t been very good either as he has been picked off five times in the first two games. He threw only seven the entire 2018 season. They hit the road this week to play the Colts.
Now for one of the biggest regular season games in recent memory for the Dogs. They have an 8:00 p.m. start on Saturday night against Notre Dame. This is the third meeting between the powers since 1980. Of course the first two meetings went to the Dogs. The first was in the Sugar Bowl and the second in Notre Dame recently. The hype for this one is huge. The Dogs come in ranked third and the Irish at number seven.
The odds makers really like the Dogs. They are early 14-point favorites and I agree with them. I don’t think the Irish can stop the Dogs on the ground or in the air. Georgia has way too much talent and depth on both sides of the ball. I think the Dogs prove to the world they are national contenders. Sanford Stadium will be jumping this Saturday.
Russ's Sports Review
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)