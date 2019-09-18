Lady Indians lost to Cordele but recover against Northeast Macon

By Russ Ragan
The Dodge High Lady Indians softball team split a pair of games last week. Dodge had a rough day in Cordele as they dropped an 8-0 decision. The Lady Indians recovered for a 15-0 region win over Northeast Macon. Dodge will host Veterans today (Wednesday) at 5:30 p.m. They hit the road to play East Laurens on Thursday. They travel to Stone Mountain on Saturday for 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. games. On Tuesday, Dodge will host Bleckley County for a huge region match up.
The week started on a tough note as they stepped out of region play to play Crisp County. The Lady Indians only managed a second inning double by Gracie Lewis and a single by Makiyah Roberson on offense. Linzy Bowen actually pitched well as she allowed only one earned run.
Tuesday was a first for Dodge County softball. Silent softball was observed. The purpose of the event was to increase awareness regarding youth mental health in softball. The first inning would be completely silent as parents, coaches, players and umpires would not say anything. Dylanna Barton got the start on the mound against North East Macon. She had an easy inning that featured a pair of strikeouts. Barton led off the bottom of the first with a line drive down the right field line. The defender had trouble getting to the ball and Barton circled the bases for the inside the park homerun and a 1-0 Dodge lead. Dodge centered to do damage with two outs. Kyla Howell would triple to left center and a pitch to put runners on the corners hit Jaina Vae Patillo. A single to left center by Gracie Lewis would score both run for a 3-0 lead. Ava Roland would single in Lewis for a 4-0 lead after one inning.
Barton has an easy second with another pair of strikeouts. Dodge went back to work in the bottom of the second. Jacey Hickman singled and stole second. She scored on a ground ball from Sydney Powell for a 5-0 game. Patillo would double and that scored Powell and Howell for a 7-0 Dodge lead. Ava Roland drove in Lewis to cap off a five run inning for a 9-0 lead after two innings.
North East got their only base runner of the game on a hit by pitch. Dodge would finish this one in the bottom of the third. Barton would double and steal third and score on a passed ball for a 10-0 game. Powell and Patillo would walk and score for a 12-0 Dodge lead. Gracie Lewis would reach on an error and score on a triple by Ava Roland for a 13-0 game. Roland would score or a single by Carson Ethridge for a 14-0 game. Ethridge would steal second and score on an infield hit by Jacey Hickman and the final would be 15-0 Dodge.
Lady Indians lost to Cordele but recover against Northeast Macon
