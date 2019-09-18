1003
ANNUAL REPORT
Gpn 03
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC INPUT REQUESTED FOR THE STATE OF
GEORGIA’S
DRAFT CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL PERFORMANCE AND EVALUATION REPORT (CAPER) FFY2018/SFY2019
The State of Georgia, in compliance with applicable U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) regulations, has prepared a draft version of the State’s Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) for the Federal Fiscal Year 2018. The CAPER is the annual review of the State’s performance in meeting the goals and objectives identified in the 2018-2022 Consolidated Plan and FY 2018 Annual Action Plan. Note that the CAPER also includes the State CDBG Performance and Evaluation Report (State PER) for the State of Georgia Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. The State of Georgia encourages citizens, public agencies and other interested parties to review the contents of its draft CAPER and to submit their written comments.
THE REPORT WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON SEPTEMBER 15, 2019 BY 5 P.M.
https://www.dca.ga.gov/node/4565
The report may also be obtained upon request from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs by calling 404-576-7500 or by e-mail to steven.apell@dca.ga.gov.
All written comments should be submitted by email or postal mail no later than Friday, September 30, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.
GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY AFFAIRS
HOUSING FINANCE AND DEVELOPMENT
ATTN: CAPER – GHFA HOME ADMIN
60 EXECUTIVE PARKSOUTH, NE
ATLANTA, GA 30329-2231
1006
CORPORATIONS and BUSINESS ORGANIZATIONS
GPN 0
TRADE NAME
The undersigned hereby certifies that they are conducting a business at 5450 OAK STREET, in the CITY OF EASTMAN, COUNTY OF DODGE, STATE OF GEORGIA under the name: ALL WAYS CARING HOMECARE and that the type of business to be conducted is In-Home Care and that said business is composed of the following corporation: RES-CARE, INC. AT 805 N WHITTINGTON PKWY, STE 400, LOUISVILLE, KY 40222
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
Gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
IN RE: ESTATE OF BARBARA YEOMANS ALLEN
ESTATE NO. P-19-9208
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
All creditors of the Estate of BARBARA YEOMANS ALLEN, deceased, of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 22nd day of August, 2019.
BILLY A. YEOMANS,
Executor
c/o JAMES S. GREEN
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 54
Cochran, Georgia 31014
Tel.: 478-324-5400
Fax: 478-324-5444
Gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF BUFORD MARTIN TANNER, SR.
All creditors of the Estate of BUFORD MARTIN TANNER, SR., late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
THIS 16th day of October, 2019.
EXECUTOR:
MARTHA VICTORIA
(FORDHAM) TANNER
62 Hightower Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
ATTORNEY:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
SMITH AND HARRINGTON
P.O. Box 130,
Eastman Ga., 31023
Gpn 07
PROBATE COURT
OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of BarbaraAnn Myers Walters, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-19-9230
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of BARBER ANN MYERS WALTERS are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 4th day of September, 2019.
THOMAS EDWARD
WALTERS, SR.
Executor of the Estate of
BARBER MYERS WALTERS, Deceased
THOMAS EDWARD
WALTERS, SR.
2078 Cochran Highway
Eastman, GA 31023
GPN 07
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of Deborah Mullis, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-19-9231
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of DEBORAH MULLIS are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 4th day of September, 2019.
LAWRENCE E. MULLIS
Executor of the Estate of
DEBORAH MULLIS,
Deceased
LAWRENCE E. MULLIS
369 Rocky Springs Road
Eastman, GA 31023
Gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF LOIS P. MULLIS
All creditors of the Estate of LOIS P. MULLIS, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
THIS 6th day of September, 2019.
EXECUTOR:
DEAN R. MULLIS
3200 Rescue Road
Laceys Spring, Alabama 35754
ATTORNEY:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
SMITH AND HARRINGTON
P.O. Box 130
Eastman, Ga. 31023
Gpn 07
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of ANNE STANLEY COLLY
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-19-9232
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF ANNE STANLEY COLLY
All creditors of the Estate of ANNE STANLEY COLLY, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
This the 5th day of September, 2019.
MARIE WEST,
Executor of the Estate of
ANNE STANLEY COLLY, Deceased
MARIE WEST
176 Sloan Road
Hawkinsville, GA 31036
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
RE: ESTATE OF JUDITH MARIE FILETTI, DECEASED
All creditors of the Estate of JUDITH MARIE FILETTI, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to Executor.
This 13th day of September, 2019.
JOHN JOSEPH FILETTI,
Administrator
6419 Cochran Highway
Cochran, GA 31014
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JAMES RICHARD (DICK) WILSON, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 10th day of September, 2019.
EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES RICHARD (DICK) WILSON, Deceased
MARY ELLEN WILSON
1711 Roddy Hwy.
Cochran, GA 31014
1010
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
gpn 10
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
GERRETT JOSHUA HILL,
Minor
ESTATE NO. 2019-TG-0144
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
You are hereby notified that STEPHEN C. and SUSAN C. BEST have filed a Petition seeking to be appointed temporary guardian(s) of the above-named Minor.
All objections to the Petition to the appointment of a temporary guardian or the appointment of the Petitioner(s) as temporary guardian(s), must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and be filed with this Court no later than fourteen (14) days after this notice is mailed, or ten (10) days after this notice is personally served upon you, or ten (10) days after the second publication of this notice if you are served by publication.
All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or Georgia probate court clerk and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees.
NOTE: If a natural guardian files a timely objection to the creation of the temporary guardianship, the Petition will be dismissed. If a natural guardian files an objection to the appointment of the Petitioner as guardian, or if a parent who is not a natural guardian files an objection to the Petition, a hearing on the matter shall be held in the Probate Court of Dodge County, courtroom A, 643 Pearl Bates Avenue, Eastman and scheduled at a later date.
If no objection is filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
By: ASHLEY BURCH
Clerk of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
1015
NAME CHANGE
gpn 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: TIMMY PURVIS
Civil Action File No. 19V-8688
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that TIMMY PURVIS, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 29th day of AUGUST, 2019, praying for a change in the name of TIMMY PURVIS to TIMMY MALONE JOINER.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 29th day of AUGUST, 2019.
TIMMY PURVIS
Petitioner prose
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
Gpn 18
NOTICE
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF BUFORD MARTIN TANNER SR.
THE Petition of MARTHA VICTORIA (FORDHAM) TANNER, for a Years Support from the Estate of BUFORD MARTIN TANNER SR. been duly filed,
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in this Court on or before the 16th day of October 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
Post Office Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
ATTORNEY:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
SMITH AND HARRINGTON
P.O. Box 130
Eastman Ga., 31023
Gpn 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of WILLIE L. DYKES, SR.
Deceased
Petition For Year’s
Support
Estate No.: P-19-9236
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of WILLENE DYKES, for Year’s Support from this Estate of WILLIE L. DYKES, SR., deceased, for decedent’s surviving spouse having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before October 16, 2019, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All pleadings/objections must be signed before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone for the required amount for filing fees. If any objections are filed, a Hearing will be scheduled at a later date in the PROBATE COURT of the above named county, located at 643 PEARL BATES AVENUE, EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a Hearing.
SO ORDRED this 18th day September, 2019.
s/AL MCCRANIE,
Judge of Probate Court
1020
DELINQUENT TAXES
Gpn 20
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF THE RIGHT TO REDEEM
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN,
This is Notice that ASSOCIATED PARTNERS, LLC hereby intends to FOREVER FORECLOSE THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION on that tract or parcel of land known as:
MAP AND PARCEL # E10-022A
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 10, 15TH DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF A SURVEY MADE BY GEORGIA LAND SERVICES, WHICH IS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 21, PAGE 7 AND WHICH SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD THEREOF ARE BY REFERENCE PAGE INCORPORATED HEREIN, CONTAINING 15.55 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING A PORTION OF THAT PROPERTY AS DESCRIBED AS TRACT II IN DEED BOOK 366, PAGE 345, CLERK’S OFFICE, DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT.
This is notice to: Oakley’s Restaurant, Inc.; Robert H. Bear, as registered Agent for Oakley’s Restaurant, Inc.; State Bank of Cochran; Jackie L. Bowen, CEO and as Registered Agent for State Bank of Cochran; BJM Properties, A partnership composed of Michael A Knight, W. Buford Rogers, and John J Douglas; Michael A Knight; W. Buford Rogers; John J Douglas; All The World and anyone holding right, title or interest in or lien upon this property that he may redeem the property from ASSOCIATED PARTNERS, LLC by the payment of the redemption price or the amount required for redemption, as fixed and provided for in Code O.C.GA. § 48-4-42, on or before September 30, 2019 at the address shown below. Any claim or redemption not filed by this date shall stand forever barred.
The Sheriff’s Deed to which this notice relates is dated April 1, 2008 and is recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Court of Dodge County in Deed Book 606, Page 70.
V. EARL LINES
ASSOCIATED PARTNERS, LLC
3418 Deer Lane Drive
Tallahassee, Fl 32312
(850) 893-3045
Please be governed accordingly
GPN 20
NOTICE TO FORECLOSE RIGHT TO REDEEM TO:
ROBERT E. LANDMESSER ESTATE, HOPE S. LANDMESSER, AND ALL HEIRS, OCCUPANT AND ANY OTHER PARTY, KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN, OR LIES UPON THE FOLLOWING PROPERTY:
Take notice that:
The right to redeem the following described property, to wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 16TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING THAT PART OF LOT OF LAND NUMBER 277 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT A POINT THAT IS 210 FEET IN A SOUTH 8 DEGREES EAST DIRECTION FROM THE WESTERLY INTERSECTION OF A “PROPOSED ROAD” AND STATE HIGHWAY NUMBER 46, WHICH SAID WESTERLY SIDE OF PROPOSED ROAD IS 541.7 FEET IN A NORTH 82 DEGREES EAST DIRECTION FROM THE SOUTHERLY INTERSECTION OF STATE HIGHWAY NUMBER 46 AND ORIGINAL NORTH 45 DEGREES EAST LOT LINE OF LOT OF LAND NUMBER 277, AND FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT RUN IN A SOUTH 82 DEGREES WEST DIRECTION FOR A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A SOUTH 8 DEGREES EAST DIRECTION FOR A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A NORTH 82 DEGREES EAST DIRECTION FOR A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE ALONG THE WESTERLY SIDE OF SAID PROPOSED ROAD IN A NORTH 8 DEGREES WEST DIRECTION FOR A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID TRACT OF LAND BEING BOUND AS FOLLOWS: ON THE NORTH BY LANDS OF JOEL TRIPP; ON THE EAST BY AFORESAID PROPOSED ROAD; ON THE SOUTH BY OTHER LANDS OF MRS. ANNIE G. CANNON; AND ON THE WEST BY GREENLAWN MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY. SAID TRACT OF LAND CONTAINING ONE ACRE, MORE OR LESS. DESIGNATED AS TAX PARCEL 060C 131A. THIS PROPERTY HAS AN ADDRESS OF 30 CHARLIE SINGLETARY ROAD.
will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on and after the 7th day of October, 2019.
The tax deed to which this notice relates is dated the 7th day of August, 2018, and is recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, in Deed Book 863, Page 451.
The property may be redeemed at any time before the 7th day of October, 2019, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
TERRY R. BARNICK, P.C.
TERRY R. BARNICK
P. O. BOX 445
ADEL, GA 31620
229-896-7424
Please be governed accordingly.
TERRY R. BARNICK
Attorney for BRUSHY CREEK ENTERPRISES
GPN 20
NOTICE
FORECLOSURE OF RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
NOTICE TO:
CELEDONIO MARTINEZ
BETTY J. LEWIS
MARY MARTINEZ
KATHRYN B. SWEAT
AND ALL OTHER OCCUPANTS OR PARTIES HAVING AN INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED BELOW:
PURSUANT TO O.C.G.A. 48-4-45 ET SEQ
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the following described property, to wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 1.00 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 281 IN THE 16TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY THAT CERTAIN PLAT MADE BY J.D. PRIEST & ASSOCIATES, GRLS LICENSE #2341, OF HIS SURVEY OF FEBRUARY 7, 2000, SAID PLAT BEING RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT IN PLAT BOOK 30, PAGE 171, WHICH PLAT AND THE RECORD THEREOF ARE INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE. THIS PROPERTY IS ALSO DESIGNATED AS MAP AND PARCEL NO. 059 069K.
SAID PROPERTY IS SURVEYED AND SUBJECT TO THAT CERTAIN NONEXCLUSIVE EASEMENT OF INGRESS OR EGRESS AS MORE PARTICULARLY SET OUT ON A PLAT RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 21, PAGE 110. SAID EASEMENT BEING DESCRIBED AS AN EASEMENT OF INGRESS AND EGRESS WHICH RUNS ON EITHER SIDE OF A CENTERLINE AT SPECIFIC WIDTHS AS MORE PARTICULARLY SET OUT ON SAID PLAT. SAID EASEMENT TO BE A COVENANT RUNNING WITH THE LAND. LEHMON ESPICH AND HIS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS SHALL EACH HAVE THE RIGHT OF INGRESS AND EGRESS TO SAID EASEMENT AND THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED ABOVE WILL BE SUBSERVIENT TO ANY AND ALL THIRD PARTIES USING SAID EASEMENT AS A MEANS OF INGRESS AND EGRESS TO ANY OTHER LAND LOCATED ON SAID EASEMENT OR SERVED BY SAID EASEMENT INCLUDING VISITORS TO SAID LAND OWNERS AND OTHERS. LEHMON ESPICH MAY NOT BUILD ANY STRUCTURE, FENCE, GATE OR OTHER LANDSCAPING WHICH WILL AFFECT THE ABILITY TO TRAVERSE SAID EASEMENT UNENCUMBERED AND DOES HEREBY GRANT THE DODGE COUNTY ROAD DEPARTMENT THE RIGHT TO ACCESS AND MAINTAIN SAID EASEMENT.
THIS BEING THE SAME PARCEL CONVEYED TO MARY MARTINEZ BY QUITCLAIM DEED DATED JANUARY 27, 2016 AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 804, PAGES 6-7 AND TO CELEDONIO MARTINEZ AND MARY MARTINEZ BY WARRANTY DEED DATED NOVEMBER 1, 2000 AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 363, PAGES 180-181, DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK’S OFFICE.
WILL EXPIRE AND BE FOREVER FORECLOSED AND BARRED ON THE 12TH DAY OF DECEMBER, 2019.
The tax deed to which this notice relates are dated the 7th day of August, 2018, and is recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia in Deed Book 863, Pages 455-456.
The property may be redeemed individually or together at any time before 5:00 p.m. on the 12th day of December, 2019, by payment of the redemption price for each lot as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
JOHN D. NEWBERRY
NEWBERRY & NEWBERRY
Attorneys at law
P.O. Box 844
101 Gordon Street
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-5141
Please be governed accordingly.
JOHN D. NEWBERRY, attorney for
LEHMON ESPICH
Gpn 20
NOTICE
FORECLOSURE OF RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
NOTICE TO:
PAMELA Y. THEOBOLD ESTATE
ALL HEIRS OF PAMELA Y. THEOBOLD
RONALD G. THEOBOLD
MIRANDA RODRIGUEZ
INANNA THEOBOLD
TATIANNA THEOBOLD
WYATT RODRIGUEZ
RICHARD LAMPKIN, JR.
ESTATE
ALL HEIRS OF RICHARD LAMPKIN, JR.
WILSON OLIVER LAMPKIN ESTATE
ALL HEIRS OF WILSON OLIVER LAMPKIN
WOODROW LAMKIN
And all other occupants or parties having an interest in the property described below:
PURSUANT TO O.C.G.A. 48-4-45 ET SEQ
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the following described property, to wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 20TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA AND BEING THAT PART OF LOT OF LAND 142 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT THE NORTH CORNER OF SAID LOT AND RUN THE NORTHEAST LOT LINE A DISTANCE OF 3 CHAINS; THENCE, IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 45° WEST A DISTANCE OF 10 CHAINS; THENCE, IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 45° WEST A DISTANCE OF 3 CHAINS TO THE NORTHWEST LOT LINE; THENCE, IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 45° EAST A DISTANCE OF 10 CHAINS TO THE NORTH CORNER, THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 3 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. THIS PROPERTY IS ALSO DESIGNATED AS MAP AND PARCEL NO. 033-037.
THIS BEING THE SAME PARCEL CONVEYED TO PAMELA Y. AND RONALD G. THEOBOLD IN A SHERIFF’S TAX DEED RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 479, PAGE 5.
WILL EXPIRE AND BE FOREVER FORECLOSED AND BARRED ON THE 12TH DAY OF DECEMBER, 2019.
The tax deed to which this notice relates are dated the 7th day of August, 2018, and is recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia in Deed Book 863, Pages 464-465.
The property may be redeemed individually or together at any time before 5:00 p.m. on the 12th day of December, 2019, by payment of the redemption price for each lot as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
JOHN D. NEWBERRY
NEWBERRY & NEWBERRY
Attorneys at law
P.O. Box 844
101 Gordon Street
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-5141
Please be governed accordingly.
JOHN D. NEWBERRY, attorney for
LEHMON ESPICH