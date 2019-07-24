Lady Indians split games to open summer league

By Russ Ragan
The Dodge High Lady Indians opened their summer league play last week in Dublin. Dodge beat Vidalia 5-1 in game one. They lost a 4-3 decision to ECI in game two.
Brooke Perdue got the win in game one. She walked only one and struck out two. Ava Roland had a double and a stolen base and scored on a ground ball from Logan White.
Dylana Barton drove in Gracie Lewis with a single in the second. Carson Ethridge drove in a pair of runs in the fifth. Barton drove in Bailey Harvey to wrap up the scoring in game one.
Ava Roland had a double and two runs batted in in game two. The regular season will start on August 8 against Perry.
