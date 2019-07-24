Russ's Sports Review

The Falcons have just reported to summer camp but it will be a quick turnaround. The Falcons will play the Denver Broncos on Thursday night, August 1st. I am sure the starters will get very little playing time at all in the matchup that saw the birds lose in their first Super Bowl game. They did get more good news as Deion Jones has signed a new four-year deal worth 57 million and 34 million will be guaranteed. That deal was doable due to the long-term extension of Grady Jarrett. The next big deal on the agenda will be an extension of super star wide out Julio Jones. I expect a four-year deal worth better than 20 million per season.
The final major was played on the PGA tour as the British Open was played over the weekend. Hometown boy Shane Lowry won but to me that wasn’t the big story. It was the story of Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods. This was the 83rd major that the pair had played in the same major.
This was the first time that both had missed the cut in the same major. Granted, I am a huge Phil fan but I am afraid that the pair of legends are at the end of their hall of fame ropes. They both have won this year but it is painfully obvious the best is well behind them. They can both win again but it will not be often. The big question is what will Phil do when he turns 50 next June? Will he give the senior tour a try?
We are exactly one week out from the July 31 trade deadline, so what will the Braves do? They have a 60-41 record, which is good for a 6.5 lead going into Tuesday night’s play against Kansas City. They have to get a pitcher or hopefully two but what are they willing to give up? Drew Waters, Cristian Pache and Ian Anderson are the top three prospects in the organization.
Honestly, I don’t think Pache or Anderson are going anywhere unless deGrom is offered and I honestly do not see that happening. The starters that I think are available are Stroman, Greinke and probably Bumgarner. It is unlikely but what about Greinke? He is owed a pile of money. If they could work the money, he would be fabulous for this franchise. Put him with Kuechel, Soroka, Teheran and possibly Gausman and things would be really strong. Speaking of Gausman, how good was he on Sunday night? Anyway, bullpen help is needed and there are several out there like Giles from Toronto, Greene from Detroit, Yates from San Diego (but warning he could be expensive) and Edwin Diaz from the Mets. Okay I will go out on a limb and make a trade prediction so here we go: the Braves send pitcher Bryse Wilson another small minor league piece and Darren O’Day to offset some salary to Arizona for Greinke and cash. The amount of cash would dictate the quality of the second player involved. Greinke is signed through the 2021 season. He is owed 32 million in 2020 and 2021. He is 35 but he is having a really good year with a 10-4 record with an E.R.A. under 3. I do think we will see a bullpen deal of some sort. I would love to see Giles, Greene or Yates. We will know in one week.
Let’s wrap things up on the local front. Wednesday, July 31 is the deadline to sign up for football and soccer at the Dodge County Recreation Department. You can sign up at Dodge-Recreation.com or call the department at 478-374-4696. Also, moms and dads we still need coaches as well.
Russ's Sports Review
