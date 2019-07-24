Driver dies in early morning accident

A Dodge County man was killed when the 10 wheel dump truck he was driving ran off the roadway and struck several trees.
The dump truck was traveling east on Georgia 87 (Abbeville Highway) when it ran off the south side of the roadway and hit a driveway culvert. The truck then traveled back across the highway into the north ditch, hit several trees and overturned onto the passenger’s side.
The identity of the driver was not available at presstime. The accident happened at approximately 7:25 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23.
The Eastman Police Department announces the following arrests for the weeks of July 9, 2019 – July 23, 2019:
Ricky Evans, age 29, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal trespass-private.
Timothy Collins, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers.
Maya Lake, age 39, of Brunswick, was arrested for FTP bench warrant.
Juvenile, age 16, of Eastman, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers and juvenile runaway.
Juvenile, age 16, of Arabi, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers and juvenile runaway.
Devonte Lee Vann, age 19, of McRae, was arrested for firearms possession by convicted felon and firearms pointing or aiming at another.
Karla Beard, age 39, of Eastman, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers and battery (family violence).
Cathedral Facison, age 22, of Eastman, was arrested for battery (simple) and cruelty to children in the third degree.
Erin Miller, age 22, of Eastman, was arrested for battery (simple) and cruelty to children in the third degree.
Gregory Spikes, age 26, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Lamel Sparrow, age 29, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Carl McCoy, age 50, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Demarcus McClinton, age 21, of Eastman, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers, disorderly conduct and aggravated assault-gun.
