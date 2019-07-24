Driver dies in early morning accident

A Dodge County man was killed when the 10 wheel dump truck he was driving ran off the roadway and struck several trees.

The dump truck was traveling east on Georgia 87 (Abbeville Highway) when it ran off the south side of the roadway and hit a driveway culvert. The truck then traveled back across the highway into the north ditch, hit several trees and overturned onto the passenger’s side.

The identity of the driver was not available at presstime. The accident happened at approximately 7:25 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23.

The Eastman Police Department announces the following arrests for the weeks of July 9, 2019 – July 23, 2019:

Ricky Evans, age 29, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal trespass-private.

Timothy Collins, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers.

Maya Lake, age 39, of Brunswick, was arrested for FTP bench warrant.

Juvenile, age 16, of Eastman, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers and juvenile runaway.

Juvenile, age 16, of Arabi, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers and juvenile runaway.

Devonte Lee Vann, age 19, of McRae, was arrested for firearms possession by convicted felon and firearms pointing or aiming at another.

Karla Beard, age 39, of Eastman, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers and battery (family violence).

Cathedral Facison, age 22, of Eastman, was arrested for battery (simple) and cruelty to children in the third degree.

Erin Miller, age 22, of Eastman, was arrested for battery (simple) and cruelty to children in the third degree.

Gregory Spikes, age 26, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Lamel Sparrow, age 29, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Carl McCoy, age 50, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Demarcus McClinton, age 21, of Eastman, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers, disorderly conduct and aggravated assault-gun.

April Fountain, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Kyle Youngblood, age 33, of Macon, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Christopher Cofield, age 45, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked.

Shad Spires, age 43, of Eastman, was arrested for forgery in fourth degree-check.

Dajuan Clark, age 22, of Eastman, was arrested for pedestrian under the influence (P.U.I.)

David Piper, age 32, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by taking.

Michelle Buttery, age 48, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Juvenile, age 14, of Eastman, was arrested for aggravated assault-other weapon and battery (simple).

Stephino Harrell, age 36, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked.

Melvin Chancey, age 30, of Eastman, was arrested for DUI refusal, open container violation and headlight requirements.

Morgan Hamilton, age 32, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, no license on person, DUI-alcohol 0.10gm or more, 21 or over and headlight requirements.

Mitchell Payne, age 34, of Eastman, was arrested for pedestrian under the influence (P.U.I.).

Shaquail Dixon, age 25, of Dublin, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to stop at stop/yield sign, one count shoplifting more than $500.00 and three counts shoplifting less than $500.00.

Shakyla Wright, age 18, of East Dublin, was arrested for two counts of shoplifting less than $500.00 and one count shoplifting more than $500.00.

Darrel Cummings, age 54, of Pompano Beach, Florida, was arrested for open container violation and DUI-alcohol less safe, first offense.

Nicholas Frazier, age 31, of Eastman, was arrested for battery (simple) and cruelty to children in third degree.

Christopher Laidler, age 40, of Hawkinsville, was arrested for FTP bench warrant.
