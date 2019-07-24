Random thoughts

Maybe the Demoleft 2020 ticket will be Beto - PEW (Pocahontas Elizabeth Warren) or PEW - Beto. How far left must one be to be head of or support the DNC – the Demoleft Nitwit Coalition?  Beto O’Rourke seems to be fading out. 
Remember Air Force Lt. General Thomas McInerney (3 stars, 35 years service) on Fox Network daring to criticize John McCain? I thought there was to be an open discussion of the issues on Fox but General McInerney was fired by the network. He didn’t spout the Fox narrative – never question McCain. I still think McCain threw the 2008 election. He was one terrible candidate and never challenged Obama’s lies. Sarah Palin was the best part of that duo, by far. She wanted to hit back, as Trump knew to do, and he knew how to win. So did she.
Remember the preposterous charges made against Judge Brett Kavanaugh? Democrat Senators knew they were lies and voted against him anyway. Professor Ford raked in a million bucks or so for her part in the hoax. Maybe tax-free?
“Eventually it will seep into their bloodstream that people cannot believe the media.”
Dennis Prager
Good websites – no need to capitalize: Airfields-Freeman.com, MadWorldNews.com, Boycott-Liberalism.com, SaraACarter.com, RicEdelman.com, FreedomWire.com, LloydMarcus.com, Mychal-Massie.com, LifeSiteNews.com, Reason.com, LegalInsurrection.com, Investopedia.com, Clark.com, Spectator.org, TheAmericanConservative.com, JBS.org, WashingtonExaminer.com, Townhall.com, ZeroHedge.com, SpeedTrap.org, FGFBooks.com, Sobran.com, AmRen.com, SharylAttkisson.com, CraigShirley.com, Bongino.com, MRC.org, Downtrend.com, BlazingCatFur.ca, PeterSchweizer.com, Breitbart.com, ScottKays.com, Money.com, AMAC.us, 100PercentFedUp.com, WalterEWilliams.com, GunOwners.org, DailyMail.co.uk, CNSNews.com, HankJr.com, NicholasStixUncensored.blogspot.com, WND.com, HermanCain.com, VDare.com, TheoSpark.net.
El Paso County, Colorado (Colorado Springs area) went against the trend in that liberal state, voting 56% Trump, 34% Clinton in 2016.

There is no question: Google manipulated search results in favor of Hillary Clinton in 2016 and now admits it.
“People like to use the government to legalize theft.”
Economics professor Walter E. Williams
The only kind of equality that is consistent with liberty is equality under the law, points out Professor Williams.
Global warming forgot to go to the upper Midwest in February 2018, as Central Wisconsin had the heaviest snow ever.
“Legalizing abortion to get government out of the bedroom is like legalizing cannibalism to get government out of the kitchen.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
True, isn’t it: “Indeed, many people who are debt-free are also dead broke.”
MyMoneyBlog.com
MyMoneyBlog.com says, “10 reasons you should never pay off your mortgage”. I still say you can get a better return in growth stocks or real estate. It takes a while but so does paying off your mortgage. Also, the house doesn’t mind if it isn’t paid for. Get a financial advisor you can trust. Paying it off made sense when the mortgage company could cancel your mortgage with 120 days notice. That happened a lot during the Depression. I admit – I used to think it was smart to pay it off.
Bumper sticker of the day: Take my advice. I’m not using it.
Basketball great Rick Barry was known for his underhand free throw style and his shooting accuracy. Some people laugh at the style but it works.
“Nobody ever teased me, but then it’s hard to tease somebody when the ball keeps going in.”
Rick Barry
Rick has demonstrated that he can hit 80 percent of his free throws blindfolded shooting underhand.
