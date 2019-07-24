Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
It was recently revealed that the Dodge County school system has had nine superintendents in the past twelve years. Now let that sink in. Nine in twelve years causes one to ponder on the problems with the school system. Is the job that hard? Is the board making bad decisions? What about the work environment? This comes on the heels of the hiring of the new head football coach/athletic director that had past problems that allegedly led to his firing at two different schools. This new hire apparently was carrying more baggage than Delta Airlines on an international flight. All these decisions were made behind closed doors in secrecy. You start getting the feeling that the problems originate with the board (we thought there were only three Stooges).
When you speak to the citizens of Dodge County concerning how politicians operate, you always get a response such as “this is Dodge County you know” or “that’s the way things are done in Dodge County”. George magazine published an article in March 1998 listing the ten most corrupt city governments in the United States. Not surprising to most of the longtime residents of Dodge County as well as other middle Georgia cities, Eastman, Georgia was listed along with Washington, D.C., Miami, Florida and Las Vegas, Nevada. (I still recall the snickering from people living as far away as Salt Lake City, Utah when I told them I lived in Dodge County). We would hope that after 20 plus years things would have improved. Back then Dodge County and Eastman made the national news due to corruption with our county officials along with numerous voting infractions. Are we seeing a return to those days? Has the voter buying moved from the voting booth to the boardroom meetings? Do we as citizens of Dodge County want to endure that experience again? I know I don’t enjoy being the laughing stock of the nation. Hopefully you don’t either.
I remember an ad that was on TV some years back where a person sticks his head out the window and yells “I’m mad as h--- and I’m not going to take it anymore!” Maybe its time for the citizens of Dodge County to tell our elected officials that “we’re mad as h--- and we’re not going to take it anymore!” We need to tell each board member that WE THE PEOPLE elected you and we DEMAND you do the job you were elected for or you RESIGN. Let them know that their job is to look out for the students of Dodge County (education and safety) and spend taxpayer money wisely. Their job is not to make sure their friends and relatives are hired. Ask any board member “do you have family members working in the school system?” Do you honestly believe the board in charge of hiring, firing and promoting school personnel do this in an unbiased manner? I see on my 2019 estimated taxes that we are paying the same mil rate for school taxes, which take up more than half of my total. If the Board of Education (BOE) can afford to pay two athletic directors and two head football coaches for over two months, their budget is too high. Don’t you think we should see a reduction in school tax mil rate for 2019? It is past time to hold our elected officials accountable.
Come on citizens of Dodge, let’s take this county back. By the way, I wrote to the Board of Education and to our state representative regarding my concerns on actions taken by the BOE and all have chosen to ignore me.
Robert L. Belflower
Letter to the editor
