The ninth annual Derek “Dee” Taylor Memorial Softball Tournament will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Springdale Park in Dublin.
The annual tournament provide scholarships to students who continue their education after high school and participating in atheletics.
Shirts will be given for first place teams in each division. Concessions will be open.
For more information or to sign your team up, please call Lisa Taylor at 478-951-6047or Keith Peterson at 478-308-3543.
Concessions will be open. Donations to the concessions can be dropped off at Owens-Taylor Barber Shop located on Main Street in Eastman any Thursday or Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 or until noon on Saturday.
Proceeds will benefit the Dee Taylor Memorial Scholarship Funds.
“Motivated by Jesus, dedicated to the game.”
“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13
Derek “Dee” Taylor Memorial Softball Tournament set for July 27 in Dublin
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)