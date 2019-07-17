Train takes life of Gresston man

Wednesday, July 17. 2019
A Gresston man was killed when the pickup truck he was driving was hit by a train.
Casey Don Belflower, age 26, of Gresston, was killed when the 2004 Toyota Tundra pickup truck he was driving was hit in the passenger’s side by a southbound Norfolk Southern train on Wednesday, July 10 at approximately 11:44 a.m.

The accident happened at the Mann Road railroad crossing near the Cochran Highway.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests for July 1, 2019 through July 15, 2019:

Larry Burton Bailey, age 18, of Swainsboro, was arrested for battery and aggravated battery.

Michelle Wyenette Buttery, age 48, of Eastman, was arrested for neglect of disabled adult or elderly person by guardian/caretaker (felony).

Timothy Joshua Collins, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation and obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers.

Casey Floyd, age 30, of Cochran, was arrested for probation violation.

Darius Tamious Gibson, age 24, of Milan, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Amy Michelle Jones, age 43, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal trespass.

Mason McKenzie, age 18, of Swainsboro, was arrested for battery and aggravated battery.

Erin Miller, age 22, of Eastman, was arrested for simple battery and cruelty to children.

Thomas Deashawn Payne, age 29, of Eastman, was arrested for receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine and illegal possession of controlled substance.

David Wayne Powers, age 65, of Macon, was arrested for failure to maintain lane, driving on suspended license, driving under the influence drugs/alcohol and possession and use of drug related objects.

Moises Ramirez-Romero, age 18, of Eastman, was arrested for willful interference with emergency medical professional by use of threats or violence (felony), obstruction of law enforcement officer when engaged in official duty which results in serious physical harm and sexual battery (misdemeanor).

David Edward Sheffield, age 38, of Eastman, was arrested for parole violation.

Angela Stanley, age 52, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal trespass and pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs (PUI).

Jarrett Mason Tanner, age 17, of Swainsboro, was arrested for battery and aggravated battery.
