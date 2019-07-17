Train takes life of Gresston man

A Gresston man was killed when the pickup truck he was driving was hit by a train.
Casey Don Belflower, age 26, of Gresston, was killed when the 2004 Toyota Tundra pickup truck he was driving was hit in the passenger’s side by a southbound Norfolk Southern train on Wednesday, July 10 at approximately 11:44 a.m.
The accident happened at the Mann Road railroad crossing near the Cochran Highway.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests for July 1, 2019 through July 15, 2019:
Larry Burton Bailey, age 18, of Swainsboro, was arrested for battery and aggravated battery.
Michelle Wyenette Buttery, age 48, of Eastman, was arrested for neglect of disabled adult or elderly person by guardian/caretaker (felony).
Timothy Joshua Collins, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation and obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers.
Casey Floyd, age 30, of Cochran, was arrested for probation violation.
Darius Tamious Gibson, age 24, of Milan, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Amy Michelle Jones, age 43, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal trespass.
