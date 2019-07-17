Welcome to the USA – Pre-Democrats preferred. We never check for diseases at the border. Not disease free? No problem – free admission to the Land of the Free Ride!
There is a lot of concern about border babies supposedly being ripped from their mothers’ arms, but little concern about aborted babies being ripped from their mothers’ wombs.
Delusional Demoleftist Robert DeNiro has flipped his lid over Donald Trump. “Trump has clearly driven him insane,” says Wayne Allyn Root on ROOTforAmerica.com, always a fine read, highly recommended website.
Whenever the Robert Mueller witch hunt would run out of gas it would introduce some scintillating but groundless little tidbit to spark public interest again.
“Go for a business that any idiot can run – because sooner or later any idiot probably is going to run it.”
legendary Magellan Fund
investment manager Peter Lynch
Bumper sticker of the day: FREE SPEECH: more important than your feelings.
“Radical leaders across the U.S. quite seriously consider illegal immigrants as candidates for the vote – and for every other financial benefit that comes from the work of American Citizens.”
Ilana Mercer on Unz.com 6-27-19
She’s one of the best writers – we never see her in a newspaper, either.
Yes, not too bright, are they – they don’t appreciate what they have: “Can you imagine the stupidity of a person who is able to save more, put more food on the table, maybe even take a vacation and enjoy life yet hate the person who’s responsible for their better life?”
Miranda Dawson on TheBlackSphere.net 8-14-18
“Are they trying to control the climate…or you?
ClimateHustle.org
“No liberal has standing to call any Republican stupid as long as Patty Murray is in the U.S. Senate.”
Ann Coulter 9-29-2010
Good Point - she’s been in the Senate since 1993. I though people in Washington state had better sense. Where do they find these people?
