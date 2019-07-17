Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Regarding this ongoing news cycle of “border crises” with illegal immigrants, who is really to blame here with this crisis?
By now most of the world has seen or heard of the mass detention of those trying to enter the United States illegally. They can see or hear of the austere conditions there, whether it be from this infernal summer heat that south Texas has or the detention center itself without adequate and suitable space for the hordes of people that have been amassed in the United States illegally. They can see and hear of the miserable conditions there, yet they keep coming and bringing their children with them. Why do they hope to be received with open arms when it is clear they won’t be?
I personally think the parents are to blame for bringing themselves and their children and trying to enter illegally.
Blame those no account democrat politicians who are using them for their own greed.
The situation at the border is deplorable but is also is avoidable.
Do not blame those that are enforcing our laws. Instead, blame those who are responsible, especially those who are hoping to gain a plurality of democrat votes or make headlines at the expense of the would-be immigrant.
Folks, these are not your grandfather’s democrats anymore. The democrats today are an abomination and anathema to God himself! These democrats openly flaunt defiance of our creator in His laws and will stop at nothing to tear down this country! For them to finally get a better start at the gate is to get an illegal immigrant in this country for that all-important coveted vote.
If you want to keep this country what it was intended to be by our founding fathers and what is endowed by our Heavenly Father, send these wetbacks back to the Rio Grande and especially vote those anti Christ democrat politicians out of office.
TSGT. Joseph Bryan, U.S.A.F. Ret
Comments
