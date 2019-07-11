Beginning July 22, 2019 through August 9, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the front office at Dodge County High School (DCHS), DCHS will begin assigning seating for those Indian fans who had reserved seats last year.
Starting August 12, open seats will be available for anyone interested in reserve seating for the 2019-20 football season.
Our first official home game is August 23 at 7:30 p.m. The price is $35.00 per seat.
If you have any questions, please call the high school at 478-374-7711.
Reserve ticket seating for 2019 football season begins July 22
