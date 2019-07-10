We have made it to the all-star break in the long Major League Baseball (MLB) season.
Let’s start by me saying, “I was wrong about this year’s Braves team,” at least so far. Atlanta is 54-37 and hold a six game lead over the Nationals and 6.5 over the Phillies.
There is little question about what’s carrying this team and that’s the offense. The infield has 68 homers and is lead by all-star Freddie Freeman’s 23, but to me the surprise is Dansby Swanson. He already has a career high of 17 homers and just two runs-batted-in (RBIs) away from his career high with 57 RBIs.
To no surprise, the outfield is led by all-star Ronald Acuna. He has 21 homers and a very good .292 average. Acuna is great out of the lead-off spot and also has 13 stolen bases.
The big move was the bringing up of Austin Riley. He has been really good in power with 16 homers and 41 RBIs. Riley has really struggled in his last 30 games, as he is hitting only .212. Strike outs have always been his problem and he has 69 in just 49 games in the majors.
If there is a downfall to this team, it’s pitching. The starters have been led by all-star Mike Soroka. He is 9-1 with a 2.42 earned run average (ERA). For a while, another real good story was Max Fried. He is 9-4 on the year but he has struggled lately, as his ERA is over five in his last six starts. The big pickup was free agent Dallas Kaechel. He is currently 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA. Kaechel has been a whole lot better in his last three starts.
I still feel that they need some help in the starter’s spot. The trade deadline is three weeks away. I hope there is a trade coming to add to the rotation.
Despite the record, the problem is the bullpen. I know that Luke Jackson has a 4-2 record and 14 saves in 20 chances. Let’s be honest. How do you feel with Jackson in the game with a one run lead in the ninth? I have a real bad feeling in my stomach, but most of the time he gets the job done (like Sunday against the Marlins). The team needs help with bullpen help to hang on to the lead in my opinion. I believe that the Nationals and the Phillies will make a run at them in the second half.
So, what happens in the second half? It won’t be an easy start, as they hit the road in San Diego and Milwaukee. Then they return home for what will be a real big series against the Nationals. This thing may come down to what team will make the big move at the trade deadline.
I think the Phillies will certainly do something after adding so much payroll. I am not as sure about the Nationals. If they struggle they could actually be sellers at the trade deadline.
The unpredictable will be the Braves. They have the prospects to make the big move but are the most conservative. The Braves have played the best of the three so far, but I see a change coming from the pack.
The National Basketball Association officially put their “season” underway this week. The complicated trade the Hawks made draft night, that gave them the overall pick, did finally become official on Saturday.
The deal was in question for a while as the Lakers almost backed out of an earlier deal. Things did officially pan out and the pair of deals that eventually gave them De’Andre Hunter from Virginia. Things will slowly continue to improve in Hawks land, but it’s going to take a while.
