Mad Magazine R.I.P.

Wednesday, July 10. 2019
San Fran Nan Pelosi said the Democrats would repeal the Trump tax cut if they took control of the House in 2018. Pelosi says MTHA: Make Taxes Higher Again. In April 2018 she made a “Repeal the Trump Tax” tour and said this in April 2018 at a town hall gathering in Culver City, Ca. She warned us what she was going to do and the Demos still won control of the House, where all tax and spending bills originate.
All should read the great website Boycott-Liberalism.com (must use the dash). Some of the names will surprise you; a long list of liberals to avoid and a shorter list of conservative people and businesses to support.
Be sure to check out WFLA.com, Orlando, Florida, 6-9 a.m., listen anywhere on the Internet. That’s what I do if I’m at home. It’s the best news-talk show I’ve found, hosted by conservative Bud Hedinger, now 17 years on the same radio station. He was on television in that area for years before, good guy, very talented and savvy.
“Joe Biden is the Hillary Clinton of 2020.”
Nikitas3.com  7-2-19
A good site I just found recently.
Fox Network analyst Gregg Jarrett said in August 2018 that Robert Mueller wanted to get Trump as retribution for Trump firing Mueller’s friend and ally James Comey. Of course Comey’s wife and family were all in for Hillary Clinton for President.
“If Mueller is the strategic genius that every liberal journalist wants you to believe, shouldn’t he have assembled a team more bipartisan in appearance?
Tim Graham on NewsBusters.org
You can fact-check the fact-checkers on Newsbusters.org, also MRC.org and AIM.org.
“Leftists are too stupid to enjoy the Trump presidency.”
Miranda Dawson on TheBlackSphere.net  8-14-18
Polls consistently show over 80 percent of Americans want some type of abortion restrictions.
All Democrats in their first debate in June 2019 said yes to free healthcare for illegal alien invaders – come on down, or in!
Decriminalizing illegal border crossings – were turning it into jaywalking, says Laura Ingraham. I miss her radio show. It was the one I always tried to catch. It was better than her television show.

On radio she didn’t keep inviting liberals onto every show. She was on radio for 17 1/2 years. Have you noticed – the one Fox show host who avoids liberals on the air is Lew Dobbs and consequently you hear far fewer lies on his show.
Legendary investment manager Peter Lynch says, “When you sell in desperation, you always sell cheap. Stick with a steady and consistent performer.” 
When Peter Lynch ran the Magellan Fund he produced an average annual gain of 29 percent for the fourteen years 1977 – 1990 and retired at age 46. He was modest about his success, too. He gave a lot of the credit to Ronald Reagan’s tax cuts producing the hot economy. 
Robert DeNiro curses out Donald Trump at the Tony Awards and gets a standing ovation from fellow leftists in attendance. I never watch those shows. Am I missing anything?
Remember when Beto O’Rourke was the media Flavor of the Month? Beto: Buffoonish Egotist Trudging Onward. That also sounds like Hillary. Maybe they should be running mates. Remember Powell mania? I knew from the first that Gen. Powell would be a liberal dud from the liberals singing his praises, before I ever heard him speak a word. Beware liberal heartthrobs.
West Virginia has an interesting “sore loser” law. Good for them. Losing candidates in a primary cannot run in the general election in a different party.
In the Missouri presidential vote in 2012, Mitt Romney won the state by 9.4 percent. In 2016 Donald Trump almost doubled that with an 18.5 percent margin at 56.4 percent to H.R. Clinton’s 32.9 percent. A candidate who stands for something usually outdistances media-promoted losers such as Mitt.
Bumper sticker of the day: 99 Percent of Democrats give the rest a bad name.
“Diversity: a euphemism for discrimination against whites.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com  July 2003
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
