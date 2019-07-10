Mad Magazine R.I.P.
San Fran Nan Pelosi said the Democrats would repeal the Trump tax cut if they took control of the House in 2018. Pelosi says MTHA: Make Taxes Higher Again. In April 2018 she made a “Repeal the Trump Tax” tour and said this in April 2018 at a town hall gathering in Culver City, Ca. She warned us what she was going to do and the Demos still won control of the House, where all tax and spending bills originate.
All should read the great website Boycott-Liberalism.com (must use the dash). Some of the names will surprise you; a long list of liberals to avoid and a shorter list of conservative people and businesses to support.
Be sure to check out WFLA.com, Orlando, Florida, 6-9 a.m., listen anywhere on the Internet. That’s what I do if I’m at home. It’s the best news-talk show I’ve found, hosted by conservative Bud Hedinger, now 17 years on the same radio station. He was on television in that area for years before, good guy, very talented and savvy.
“Joe Biden is the Hillary Clinton of 2020.”
Nikitas3.com 7-2-19
A good site I just found recently.
Fox Network analyst Gregg Jarrett said in August 2018 that Robert Mueller wanted to get Trump as retribution for Trump firing Mueller’s friend and ally James Comey. Of course Comey’s wife and family were all in for Hillary Clinton for President.
“If Mueller is the strategic genius that every liberal journalist wants you to believe, shouldn’t he have assembled a team more bipartisan in appearance?
Tim Graham on NewsBusters.org
You can fact-check the fact-checkers on Newsbusters.org, also MRC.org and AIM.org.
“Leftists are too stupid to enjoy the Trump presidency.”
Miranda Dawson on TheBlackSphere.net 8-14-18
Polls consistently show over 80 percent of Americans want some type of abortion restrictions.
All Democrats in their first debate in June 2019 said yes to free healthcare for illegal alien invaders – come on down, or in!
Decriminalizing illegal border crossings – were turning it into jaywalking, says Laura Ingraham. I miss her radio show. It was the one I always tried to catch. It was better than her television show.
