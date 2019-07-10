Dear editor,
I love children because God created them through a man and a woman through holy matrimony. They must be trained by parents and other adults by setting the right example before them.
Children’s lives have become like the wind, they can’t see it, can’t feel it and don’t know where it’s going. Maybe that’s why so many children are acting like I am tired of living and I am afraid to die.
Of the many things our younger generation needs. It’s an inward feeling manifested through their outward actions. It’s a sound one can make without saying a word. It can be ones’ best friend or their worst enemy. It will draw people close to you or repel them away. It’s never too late to do the right thing.
“Our most merciful and holy father, grant us the vision to see beyond today and guild for the future, a deeper love for our youth and a better understanding of their problems. Direct us toward their solutions. Instill into young Americans a love you have for their country, a spirit of unselfish service and a sense of loyalty, self-reliance and responsibilities. Guide us and direct our efforts as we labor to train our youth for tomorrows responsibilities and leadership.” Amen
Johnny L. Blacke, MGS (R)
Letter to the editor
