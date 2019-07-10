An Eastman man lost his life after the 18 wheeler he was driving was hit by a train in Chauncey.

Collision with train takes life

Posted by
Admin
in Top Stories
Wednesday, July 10. 2019
Comments (0)
An Eastman man was killed when the 18 wheeler he was driving was hit by a train.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, Morgan Cole Sheffield, age 23, died after the 1999 Freightliner log truck he was driving was struck by a Norfolk Southern train in Chauncey on Wednesday, July 3. Apparently, Sheffield was leaving Koppers Utilities Industrial Products and had partially crossed the railroad tracks and was waiting for traffic on US 341 before moving onto the highway. The northbound train then hit the trailer.

Sheffield was taken by helicopter to a Macon hospital where he was pronounced dead. The engineer and a conductor on the train were injured and were taken to Dodge County Hospital.

The accident happened at approximately 1:47 p.m.
The Eastman Police Department announces the following arrests for the week of July 2, 2019 – July 9, 2019:

Tony Bolton, age 24, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal trespass, private.

Mitchell Payne, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal trespass, private.

James Sellers, age 66, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked.

Ikeibra Williams, age 36, of Dry Branch, was arrested for cruelty to children in the third degree, cruelty to children in the second degree and battery (simple).

Timothy McKnight, age 40, of Eastman, was arrested for battery (aggravated), cruelty to children in the third degree and criminal trespass, private.

Angela Stanley, age 52, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal trespass, private and pedestrian under the influence (PUI).

Kathlean Brown, age 37, of Cochran, was arrested for possession of schedule IV drugs, drugs to be kept in original container, driver exercise due care, striking fixed object, driving under the influence (DUI) – drugs, less safe, DUI–combo any combination of A1/A2/A3 and failure to maintain lane.

Leonidas Cruz-Dela, age 45, of Eastman, was arrested for public drunkenness.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News