An Eastman man was killed when the 18 wheeler he was driving was hit by a train.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Morgan Cole Sheffield, age 23, died after the 1999 Freightliner log truck he was driving was struck by a Norfolk Southern train in Chauncey on Wednesday, July 3. Apparently, Sheffield was leaving Koppers Utilities Industrial Products and had partially crossed the railroad tracks and was waiting for traffic on US 341 before moving onto the highway. The northbound train then hit the trailer.
Sheffield was taken by helicopter to a Macon hospital where he was pronounced dead. The engineer and a conductor on the train were injured and were taken to Dodge County Hospital.
The accident happened at approximately 1:47 p.m.
The Eastman Police Department announces the following arrests for the week of July 2, 2019 – July 9, 2019:
Tony Bolton, age 24, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal trespass, private.
An Eastman man lost his life after the 18 wheeler he was driving was hit by a train in Chauncey.
Collision with train takes life
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)