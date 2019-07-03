Russ's Review

Since we have entered the second half of 2019, let’s take a look at the major sports in the state. My apologies to Atlanta United, Atlanta Dream and Georgia Tech football.
Let’s start with the team that should improve the most this year and that is the Hawks. As expected, they weren’t very good in the 2018-19 season but they did much better as the season went along. Trae Young became one of the most exciting young players in the game. The Hawks have become an offensive force as Young, Kevin Huerter and Dewayne Dedmon scored a pile of points, but defense became an issue. That led to a trade in the 2019 draft as they moved up to get De’Andre Hunter from National Champion Virginia. He is considered the best defender in the draft. He should be an asset right away. Their second number one pick, which they got from Dallas, is Cam Reddish of Duke. The reviews are very mixed on him as he struggled in his one year at Duke. If he can play up to his very high ceiling, then a low playoff spot isn’t out of the question.
Next up are the Falcons. They looked to improve on the offensive line as they spent a pair of number one picks on it. The offense shouldn’t be the problem as the skill positions shouldn’t be the issue. Jones, Sanu, Ridley and Hooper should be plenty of targets for Matt Ryan. The return of Devonte Freeman should help the running game if he can stay healthy. All the questions seem to be on the defensive side of the ball. Can Vic Beasley return to his one year of quality play? Can Grady Jarrett show interest as he is playing with the franchise tag? Can Deion Jones stay healthy for a whole season? This is the year that Dan Quinn must come through orthe Birds will be looking for a new coach.
Let’s stay on the football scene and go to Athens and take a look at Kirby Smart and the Dogs. The offense lost several key skill position players as Holyfield, Hardman, Wims and Nauta are all gone. This week wide out JJ Holloman was dismissed due to domestic issues. Still, the offense should be fine as the line is projected at number one in the conference. Fromm and Swift should have big years. It would be nice if Robertson would live up to expectations. The defense should be better so we will see. The Dogs should win the SEC East but you know who is waiting on the other side of the conference.
Now for our current team and that is the Braves. I will be the first to admit that I am stunned that they have the lead as the calendar goes to July. The offense has been sensational as all-star starters Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuna lead the way. There isn’t an easy out in the line up. Rookie Austin Riley started great but he has come back to earth some. He has struck out quite a bit. There is no way they can keep the offense up so the pitching must improve. Do you honestly think a rotation of Keuchel, Teheran, Soroka, Fried and the unknown will win a division? Or maybe the bullpen with Luke Jackson pitching the ninth with a one run lead? Not the best case scenario for me either!
Ownership must put some money in this to make this thing work. It will be interesting to see how things go between now and July 31. I will make one fearless prediction as I see one bullpen deal being made. I do not know to what extreme.
