ADOPTIONS
Gpn 01
NOTICE TO PUTATIVE
FATHER
IN RE: Petition of: TYLER
MORGAN
For Adoption of: B.K.S.
Adoption File No.:
TO: Putative Father, ALEX HILLIARD
By order of the Court for service by publication dated the 27th day of June, 2019, you are hereby notified that on the 27th day of June, 2019, a Petition was filed in the Superior Court of Dodge County, seeking to terminate your parental rights in and to the above listed minor child: to wit, BRADYN KYLE SINGLETARY, a male child, born February 18, 2010. Said child born to Biological Mother, who currently resides at 49 GRACE DRIVE EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
Be further advised that you will lose all rights to the child, and will receive no further notice nor be entitled to object to the adoption of said child unless you appear and show cause why your parental rights to the child sought to be placed for adoption should not be terminated and the adoption granted.
Be further advised that the Court has entered an Order setting a hearing on the Motion for Termination of Parental Rights and on the Petition for Adoption for the 21st day of August, 2019, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., in the chambers of the Honorable Sarah F. Wall before the Honorable Sarah F. Wall, Superior Court of Dodge County, Eastman, Georgia.
Be further advised that you will lose all rights to the child and will receive no further notice of nor be entitled to object to the adoption of said child, unless within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication notice you file (1) a petition to legitimate the child pursuant to O.C.G.A. §19-7-22 and (2) a notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Court in which this Motion for Termination of Parental Rights and Petition for Adoption is pending and with the counsel for Petitioners listed below.
This 27th day of June, 2019.
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
Attorney for Petitioner
Post Office Box 130
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-3488
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
Gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF HOUSTON
All creditors of the Estate of GLADYS COOPER BOND, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
PATRICIA B. MULLIS,
Executor of the Estate of
GLADYS COOPER BOND
P.O. Box 175
Ideal, Georgia 31041
Michael G. Gray
WALKER, HULBERT,
GRAY & MOORE, LLP
PO Box 1770
Perry, GA 31069
478-987-1415
Gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of BILLY STEVERSON, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 14th, day of June 2019.
Lynn Kight and
Vicki Steverson
Executors, Estate of
BILLY STEVERSON
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for said Estate
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
Gpn 07
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
Estate No. P-19-9212
All creditors of the Estate of MARTHA ANN HUDSON, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 20th day of June, 2019.
VIRGINIA CAR
LINE CHAMPION
Administrator,
Estate of
MARTHA ANN HUDSON
2132 Monitor Way NW
Acworth, GA 30101
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
P O Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
229-868-6065
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF RALPH STEWART KELLY, SR.
All creditors of the Estate of RALPH STEWART KELLY, SR., are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 25th day of JUNE, 2019.
JOHN KELLY
1010 Chauncey-Dublin Hwy.
Chauncey, GA 31011
478-231-8351
RALPH KELLY, JR.
531 Masters Circle
Dublin, GA 31021
Executors of the Estate of
RALPH STEWART KELLY,
SR, Deceased
MISCELLANEOUS
Gpn 14
NOTICE OF DETOUR
APPROVAL
PI 0013824
DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that the GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION has approved the use of and the routing of a detour for this project.
The date of detour approval is: May 20, 2019
The project proposaes to replace the existing bridge on SR 230/Lower River Rd over Big Branch Creek in Dodge County, located 8.3 miles NW of Rhine, GA.
THE PROPOSED PROJECT BEGINS APPROXIMATELY 862 FT SOUTH OF BIG BRANCH CREEK AND ENDS 938 FT NORTH. THE TOTAL LENGTH OF THE PROJECT IS APPROXIMATELY 1,800 FEET (0.3 MILES). THE EXISTING BRIDGE IS PROPOSED TO BE REPLACED WITH A 132-FT LONG BY 39.25-FT WIDE BRIDGE OVER BIG BRANCH CREEK THAT WILL BE CONSTRUCTED AT THE EXISTING LOCATION, REQUIRED HYDRAULIC ELEVATION, AND ROADWAY CENTERLINE. THIS PROJECT IS LOCATED 100% IN DODGE COUNTY.
THE IMPROVEMENTS INCLUDE TWO 12 FEET LANES WITH 6-FT SHOULDER ON BOTH SIDES OF THE BRIDGE. THE ROADWAY TYPICAL ON BOTH SIDES OF THE BRIDGE ARE TWO 12 FEET LANES WITH 10 FEET OVERALL SHOULDER THAT INCLUDES 4 FEET PAVES AND 6 FEET UNPAVED. THE PROJECT LENGTH IS ESTIMATED TO BE 0.417 MILES ALONG SR 230/LOWER RIVER RD.
During construction, an off-site detour will be utilized to route traffic from SR 230/Lower River Rd to SR 87/Abbeville Hwy then to SR 27/US 341/Golden Isles Pkwy during closure.
The additional distance for the detour route is approximately four miles.
Drawings or maps or plats of the proposed project, as approved, are on file and are available for public inspection at the Georgia Department of Transportation:
Daniel Smith
Area 2 – Area Engineer
2003 US Hwy 441 S
Dublin, GA 31021
478-275-65961018
PROBATE NOTICES
Gpn 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: ESTATE OF James Franklin Tomberlin,
Deceased
Estate No.: P-19-9213
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
TO: All interested persons: BRENT REGAN TOMBERLIN has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of JAMES FRANKLIN TOMBERLIN, deceased, of said County. The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before July 17, 2019.
All pleadings/objections must be signed before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/Al McCranie,
Probate Judge
Post Office Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-3775
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-1505
Facsimile No.: 478-374-1512
Gpn 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
Estate No.: P-19-9214
In Re: Estate of WIBERT COLLINS, SR., Deceased
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
TO: ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: CYNTHIA P. COLLINS has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of WILBERT COLLINS, SR., deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. Section 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before JULY 24, 2019.
All pleadings/objections must be signed before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/Al McCranie,
Probate Judge
Post Office Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-3775
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-1505
Facsimile No.: 478-374-1512