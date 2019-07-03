Niblett

Niblett resigns as recreation director

By Cindy Eckles
and Russ Ragan

Dodge County Recreation Director (DCRD) Travis Niblett gave his letter of resignation to Dodge County Manager Spence Barron on Monday, July 1, 2019.

The resignation letter stated, “ I would like to thank Dodge County for the opportunity to serve our community for the past seven years. This job has definitely been my most challenging undertaking, but also the most rewarding. I hope that you will find a successor who has the same dedication and love for our kids and for our parks and recreation that I shared.

In my time as DCRD, my team has managed to improve facilities and programs despite the lack of financial resources. My hope is that one day, our community leaders will understand the value of a good recreation and parks program. I also hope that they will come to understand the funding that is necessary to run a successful recreation and parks program.

I have made many life-long friends during my time here, and I hope to remain active in our community. I wish only the best for DCRD, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for our department.

At this time, please accept my resignation, effective July 19, 2019.

Travis Niblett
DCRD Executive Director

During Niblett’s tenure as director, one of the biggest changes was bringing tackle football to the five and six year old age group. That first group was rewarded with the 2018 state championship in the nine and ten year old group.

In 2017, the DCRD was named the Class C Department of the Year under Niblett’s direction.

The DCRD welcomed the 12 and under boys’ baseball district tournament in June 2019. The 13 team tournament, despite being rain delayed, went on without a problem and finished on time.

The recreation department also introduced eight new batting cages recently. These cages are available for anyone from church teams to travel ball teams to the individual who would like to improve himself or herself.

Dodge County Recreation Board Chairman Kenton Haley commented, “We would like to thank Travis for his hard work and dedication over the past seven years. As a recreation board, we will be moving swiftly to replace him with someone who is well qualified and will continue the excellence at the recreation department.”
