Niblett resigns as recreation director

By Cindy Eckles
and Russ Ragan
Dodge County Recreation Director (DCRD) Travis Niblett gave his letter of resignation to Dodge County Manager Spence Barron on Monday, July 1, 2019.
The resignation letter stated, “ I would like to thank Dodge County for the opportunity to serve our community for the past seven years. This job has definitely been my most challenging undertaking, but also the most rewarding. I hope that you will find a successor who has the same dedication and love for our kids and for our parks and recreation that I shared.
In my time as DCRD, my team has managed to improve facilities and programs despite the lack of financial resources. My hope is that one day, our community leaders will understand the value of a good recreation and parks program. I also hope that they will come to understand the funding that is necessary to run a successful recreation and parks program.
I have made many life-long friends during my time here, and I hope to remain active in our community. I wish only the best for DCRD, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for our department.
