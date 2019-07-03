Dr. Drew Pinsky says progressive-run Los Angeles is fueling a health catastrophe: “Tuberculosis, typhoid fever, bubonic plague, now H1N1 with only 2 physicians to care for 250 patients.” The Department of Homeland Security head says, “ICE is holding more than 4,000 illegals in quarantine.” Check it out: Dale Steinreich column on LewRockwell.com 6-15-19. LewRockwell.com is always a great read on a variety of subjects.
Be careful how you vote. A vote for Ross Perot was a vote for his pal Bill Clinton and Bubba Bill never appointed a conservative to anything. Clinton also appointed Sleepy Ginsberg and Steven Breyer to the Supreme Court plus plenty of Federal Judges. In contrast, Donald Trump has appointed two fine Supreme Court justices and 108 Federal Judges, all life-tenured. Jimmy Carter’s Federal Judges are still around. Of course John Paul Stevens, maybe the most liberal judge on the Court was a Gerald Ford (liberal Republican) appointment. He was around for years after Ford left the White House. Ford also claimed Ronald Reagan was a weak candidate who couldn’t win the general election in 1976 and 1980.
Liberal vote-siphoner Ross Perot turned 89 on June 27, 2019. He was right on one thing – he was against NAFTA. He’s for abortion rights, for gun control, anti-tax cuts.
Vote buying 101: “Lots of Americans won’t vote for any candidate who preaches self-reliance when they can vote for a candidate who wages class warfare and promises them free stuff.”
Bernard Goldberg on Bernard Goldberg.com
“Freedom is coming to mean little more than the right to ask permission.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
From Rico on TheoSpark.net: “Don’t worry, ONLY 5-10% of Muslims are extremists.
In 1940, ONLY 7% of Germans were Nazis. How did that work out?”
Some never learn – Dennis Prager said in September 2016 polls showed 81 percent of Jewish voters planned to vote for Hillary Clinton. Dennis is Jewish and of course was savvy enough to vote for Trump and will do so again.
