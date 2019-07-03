Be careful how you vote

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, July 3. 2019
Comments (0)
Dr. Drew Pinsky says progressive-run Los Angeles is fueling a health catastrophe: “Tuberculosis, typhoid fever, bubonic plague, now H1N1 with only 2 physicians to care for 250 patients.” The Department of Homeland Security head says, “ICE is holding more than 4,000 illegals in quarantine.” Check it out: Dale Steinreich column on LewRockwell.com  6-15-19. LewRockwell.com is always a great read on a variety of subjects.
Be careful how you vote. A vote for Ross Perot was a vote for his pal Bill Clinton and Bubba Bill never appointed a conservative to anything. Clinton also appointed Sleepy Ginsberg and Steven Breyer to the Supreme Court plus plenty of Federal Judges. In contrast, Donald Trump has appointed two fine Supreme Court justices and 108 Federal Judges, all life-tenured. Jimmy Carter’s Federal Judges are still around. Of course John Paul Stevens, maybe the most liberal judge on the Court was a Gerald Ford (liberal Republican) appointment. He was around for years after Ford left the White House. Ford also claimed Ronald Reagan was a weak candidate who couldn’t win the general election in 1976 and 1980.
Liberal vote-siphoner Ross Perot turned 89 on June 27, 2019. He was right on one thing – he was against NAFTA. He’s for abortion rights, for gun control, anti-tax cuts. 
Vote buying 101: “Lots of Americans won’t vote for any candidate who preaches self-reliance when they can vote for a candidate who wages class warfare and promises them free stuff.”
Bernard Goldberg on Bernard Goldberg.com
“Freedom is coming to mean little more than the right to ask permission.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
From Rico on TheoSpark.net: “Don’t worry, ONLY 5-10% of Muslims are extremists.
In 1940, ONLY 7% of Germans were Nazis. How did that work out?”
Some never learn – Dennis Prager said in September 2016 polls showed 81 percent of Jewish voters planned to vote for Hillary Clinton. Dennis is Jewish and of course was savvy enough to vote for Trump and will do so again.

ICE, the National Immigration and Customs Enforcement Council made its first ever endorsement in September 2016 and it was for Donald Trump.
A McDonald’s hamburger cost 15 cents from 1955-1964, 18 cents by 1968, 30 cents by 1974, 50 cents by 1984, 75 cents by 1990, and $1.90 in 1997. It’s now around $1.00 including cheese. It’s still a good deal.
Have you noticed the pervasive clampdown on free speech? If you believe in separate and equal restrooms for men and women you could be labeled an extremist and worse.
Name of the week: Christ Koumadje, 7’4” Florida State U basketball center. 
Socialist Party USA endorsed Stacey Abrams for governor of Georgia in 2018.
“The goal of socialism is communism.”
Vladimir Lenin, Russian Communist leader (1870–1924)  
Wikipedia.com says Lenin was only  5’5” tall.
Soviet mass killer Joseph Stalin was only around 5’4”.
“As a class, politicians do not keep promises. Promises are for little people; only little people keep promises.”
John Ransom on Finance.Townhall.com
“How ‘bout a GOP loyalty oath to voters? This would be a nice start.”
RushLimbaugh.com  9-4-2015
Pope Francis knocks capitalism but it sure helps to pad the collection plate.
Bumper sticker of the day: Build Walls Not Bridges.
“Have you noticed that the state with the most serious homeless crisis today is the most liberal state of all, California? How can that be? Isn’t socialism supposed to solve everything?”
Nikitas3.com 12-14-17
The Dow Jones Average is up 46% (as of 6-20-19) since Trump won in November 2016.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News