Batting Cages Open at Recreation Department

By Russ Ragan
Monday, June 17, was a big day for the Dodge County Recreation Department.
They opened eight new batting cages at the gym of the department. The much-respected Tommy Barker Company of Atlanta put in the cages. They have put in cages for the Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, at Parkview High School in Stone Mountain and, most recently, a personally built cage for Braves catcher Tyler Flowers.
We are certain the cage set up has been properly done! The cages will be open from 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. The fee is $15.00 per hour and you can purchase a monthly membership for $45.00 that will give you four 1-hour sessions.
The cages are set up for baseball or softball. Balls are included in the $15.00 sessions. Dodge County Recreation Department Director Travis Niblett stated in regards to the department’s newest addition, “We got these cages for the county. We have a lot of boys and girls going to out of town to hit balls, so we hope everyone will come out and use them”. Niblett added, “If you are needing a baseball or softball instructor, call the department and we will try to set you up”.
Please call the recreation department at 374-4698 to reserve a session. Walk-ins are accepted depending upon availability. Reservations are asked to be on the top of the hour if possible.
One more department note is that it is time to sign up for football and soccer. Registration goes from July 8 through 31. The ages are five to 12 for football and three to 13 for soccer. The fee for football is $55.00. Soccer is $50.00.
Opening day for both will be September 7, 2019.
For more information, call the department at 374-4696. On-line registration is already underway at Dodge-Recreation.com.
