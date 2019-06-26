Russ's Review

It was a wild week on the area sports scene and yes, most of it was good and some I just cannot explain. Anyway, here we go. Yes it was another big week for the Braves. They went 4-2 on the week and they increased their lead to 6.5 games as the Phillies have dropped seven straight and they are going nowhere fast. The Braves carried a 46-32 record going into Monday night’s game against the Cubs. This is the part I cannot explain. How in the world is this possible? The team has three of the projected starting rotation in AAA or on the injured list. Gausman, Newcomb and Foltynewicz have been little or no factor. Vizcaino, who was the projected closer, got injured and eventually traded.
A.J. Minter was the next closer and he was awful and eventually sent to AAA. Luke Jackson was finally named the closer. Somehow he manages to get through the ninth, but he makes it very interesting. Sunday was a good example as he came in with a two run lead and he allowed a run but did hang on for the 4-3 win. He is 11 for 17 in save opportunities this season.
The reason this team is winning is offense. It is coming from every position. First baseman Freddie Freeman in on quite a roll. He is hitting .316 with 21 homeruns and 61 RBIs. Albies is also getting the job done at second. He is still the work in progress from the left side. Still, he is hitting .282 with 11 homeruns. Swanson has been much better at short. He is hitting .259 but he has tied his career high with 14 homeruns. He also has the big hits like on Saturday with a three-run homerun against the Nationals. Donaldson has been as advertised. He has 15 homeruns and he is hitting .260 but he will probably not be back next year for one reason. It’s Austin Riley. The kid has played in 36 games and he has 12 homeruns and 34 RBIs. He is doing good enough in left field and he will probably play third next year. He has a .280 average. He will strike out a good bit and he has with 49 in 136 at bats. Due to the Inciarte injury, Acuna was forced to centerfield. Granted, his defense has struggled a little but his bat has not been affected. He is hitting .286 with 18 homeruns. Markakis has been solid in right. He has 42 RBIs and he has played in every game. Only Swanson is the other player who has been in all 78 games. There was plenty of speculation about what the team would do for catcher. They decided to go with Flowers and bring back Brian McCann.
It has paid off as they have combined for 14 homeruns and 44 RBIs. The bench has also been huge with the trio of Camargo, Culberson and a new season pickup Matt Joyce. They have combined for eight homeruns and 40 RBIs mostly in a reserve roll. Camargo hit a game winning two-run homerun in Sunday’s game in Washington. The question is, can they hang on? I do think the bats will cool off a little but they will still hit. The big question is the pitching. I know that Keuchel will continue to improve but they need one more starter. The one I like is Marcus Stroman from Toronto. His record isn’t as good, it’s 5-9, but his ERA is 3.04 and that is really good in the American League.
They also need a closer. Sorry to all Luke Jackson fans but I don’t think he is the answer. I also like a BlueJay here and it is Ken Giles. He has 12 saves and he has 47 strikeouts in just 27 innings and the league is just hitting .202 against him. His ERA is just 1.33. He only has one blown save for the season. His only blown save was back in April against the Red Sox. The price shouldn’t be real high on getting the pair and getting these two would go a long way toward winning the National League East.
I knew the Hawks were going to be aggressive going into last week’s draft. There was no question that they wanted to move up into the top five of the draft. They found a trade partner in New Orleans. They sent a pair of the three first round picks, 8 and 17 and a second round pick for the fourth overall pick, number 57 and the contract of Soloman Hill. They used the fourth pick on Virginia forward De’Andre Hunter. He is considered the best defensive player in the draft. He should also contribute to the high-powered offense led by Trae Young.
They still had the 10th overall pick and they got Cam Reddish from Duke. He didn’t have a great year but his upside was just too good to pass up. I really like the direction that this time is going. I don’t think that they are playoff quite yet but who knows? There are also reports that the Hawks and Lakers are talking trade so something else may be on the agenda.
