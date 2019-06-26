1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF HOUSTON
All creditors of the Estate of GLADYS COOPER BOND, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
PATRICIA B. MULLIS,
Executor of the Estate of
GLADYS COOPER BOND
P.O. Box 175
Ideal, Georgia 31041
Michael G. Gray
WALKER, HULBERT, GRAY & MOORE, LLP
PO Box 1770
Perry, GA 31069
478-987-1415
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of BILLY STEVERSON, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 14th, day of June 2019.
Lynn Kight and
Vicki Steverson
Executors,
Estate of BILLY STEVERSON
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for said Estate
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
Estate No. P-19-9212
All creditors of the Estate of MARTHA ANN HUDSON, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 20th day of June, 2019.
VIRGINIA CAROLINE CHAMPION
Administrator,
Estate of MARTHA ANN HUDSON
2132 Monitor Way NW
Acworth, GA 30101
THE CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
P O Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
229-868-6065
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF RALPH STEWART KELLY, SR.
All creditors of the Estate of RALPH STEWART KELLY, SR., are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 25th day of JUNE, 2019.
JOHN KELLY
1010 Chauncey-Dublin Hwy.
Chauncey, GA 31011
478-231-8351
RALPH KELLY, JR.
531 Masters Circle
Dublin, GA 31021
Executors of the Estate of RALPH STEWART KELLY, SR, Deceased
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by BOBBY LEE MCCOOK, SR. to COLONY BANK, dated December 14, 2011, recorded in Deed Book 696, Page 66, DODGE County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the amount of TWENTY SEVEN THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED FORTY DOLLARS AND 45/100 ($27,140.45) with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY OF JULY, 2019 the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 202 IN THE 16TH LAND DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 4.29 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO THAT PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY FREDDIE HATTAWAY & ASSOCIATES, DATED NOVEMBER 21, 2011, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 38, PAGE 166, CLERK’S OFFICE, DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT. SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDED COPY THEREOF ARE INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE FOR ALL PURPOSES.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS BOBBY LEE MCCOOK, SR. OR A TENANT OR TENANTS.
Pursuant to O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend, or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: COLONY BANK, 115 S. GRANT STREET, FITZGERALD, GA 31750. Telephone: 229-426-6000. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O. C. G. A.§44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require COLONY BANK to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
This 1st day of June, 2019
COLONY BANK
AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR
BOBBY LEE MCCOOK, SR.
DAVID M. WOLFSON, P. C.
Attorney at Law
1010 Williams Street
Valdosta, GA 31601
229-257-0080
State Bar No. 578435
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER IN SECURITY DEED
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the security deed from WILLIAM JEROME WALKER a/k/A JEROME WALKER and WHOLESALE SERVICE AUTO PAINT, INC. to CITIZENS BANK & TRUST COMPANY, dated August 5, 2008, and recorded in Deed Book 613, page 244-247, DODGE County Records, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the FIRST TUESDAY IN JULY, 2019, the following described property:
TRACT I: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE TOWN OF RHINE AND BEING A PART OF LOT OF LAND NO. 248IN THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHWEST SIDE OF FIRST STREET WITH THE NORTHEAST SIDE OF FOURTH AVENUE AND RUNNING THENCE ALONG SAID SIDE OF FIRST STREET IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 73 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET TO LANDS OF MRS. W. A. MIZELL; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID MIZEL LANDS IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 17 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 105 FEET TO A STAKE AT LANDS OF MRS. IKE MADDOX; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID MADDOX LANDS IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 73 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET TO A STAKE LOCATED ON THE NORTHEAST SIDE OF FOURTH AVENUE IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 17 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 105 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY MADE OCTOBER 26, 1968, BY JAKE D. HARRELL, SURVEYOR, RLS# 109. SAID PLAT BEING RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN PLAT BOOK 23, PAGE 273. SAID PLAT AND ITS DESCRIPTION OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE THERETO.
TRACT II: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 14TH G.M. DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND IN THE CITY OF RHINE; BEGINNING AT A POINT WHERE FIRST STREET INTERSECTS WITH FOURTH AVENUE AND RUNNING WEST ALONG FIRST STREET A DISTANCE OF 52 FEET TO OTHER LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OF L.L. DENNIS; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES RUNNING NORTH 100 FEET TO AN ALLEY; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES RUNNING EAST ALONG SAID ALLEY A DISTANCE OF 52 FEET TO FOURTH AVENUE; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES RUNNING SOUTH ALONG FOURTH AVENUE A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET TO THE BEGINNING POINT OF THIS DESCRIPTION; SAID TRACT BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS THE L.L. DENNIS WAREHOUSE TRACT ON THAT CERTAIN ASSENT OF EXECUTRIX TO DEVISE RECORDED ON AUGUST 31, 1995, IN DEED BOOK 254, PAGES 55-62, DODGE COUNTY RECORDS.
TRACT III: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE TOWN OF RHINE, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 0.25 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY GRADY BONEY, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 2460, DATED OCTOBER 15, 2003, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 30, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENT FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES NOW IN USE.
The debt secured by said security deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said note. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to ad valorem taxes which are due or which are a lien; matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; and any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the security deed being foreclosed.
CITIZENS BANK & TRUST COMPANY
As Attorney-in-Fact for
WILLIAM JEROME WALKER A/K/A JEROME WALKER
WHOLESALE SERVICE AUTO PAINT, INC.
AVERY LAW, LLC
P.O. Box 1446
Dublin, Georgia 31040
478-353-0146
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed from AUDREY WAYNE BROOKS to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC AS NOMINEE FOR QUICKEN LOANS INC, dated January 21, 2014, recorded February 4, 2014, in Deed Book 751, Page 220, DODGE County, Georgia Records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of EIGHTY-ONE THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED FIFTY AND 00/100 DOLLARS ($81,850.00), with interest thereon as provided for therein, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned and transferred to QUICKEN LOANS INC., there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the DODGE County Courthouse, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN JULY, 2019, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEGIN IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: TO ESTABLISH THE POINT OF BEGINNING, BEGIN AT THE INTERSECTION FORMED BY THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF DELACY STREET AND THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF FOURTH AVENUE; THENCE RUN ALONG THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF FOURTH AVENUE IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 272.50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, THUS ESTABLISHED, THENCE RUN NORTH 41 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 08 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 125.83 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 48 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 17 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 101 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 41 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 21 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 125.40 FEET TO AN IRON PIN LOCATED ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF FOURTH AVENUE; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE SOUTH 47 DEGREES 53 MINUTES 16 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 100.13 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND SAID POINT OF BEGINNING. ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY WILLIAM P. JOHNSON, GA. RL.S. NO. 1713, DATED 05/24/94, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 26, PAGE 175, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS PLACED THEREON IN THE DEED FROM E. H. JESSUP TO W. H. BUSH WHICH IS RECORDED IN SAID CLERK`S OFFICE IN DEED BOOK 110, PAGE 359.
SAID LEGAL DESCRIPTION BEING CONTROLLING, HOWEVER THE PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 822 3RD AVE, EASTMAN, GA 31023.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees (notice to collect same having been given) and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed.
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will also be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable); the right of redemption of any taxing authority; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; all zoning ordinances; assessments; liens; encumbrances; restrictions; covenants, and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the owner and party in possession of the property is AUDREY WAYNE BROOKS, or tenants(s).
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, you are not entitled by law to an amendment or modification of the terms of your loan. The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: QUICKEN LOANS INC., LOSS MITIGATION DEPT., 635 WOODWARD AVE., DETROIT, MI 48226, TELEPHONE NUMBER: (800) 508-0944.
QUICKEN LOANS INC.
as Attorney in Fact for
AUDREY WAYNE BROOKS
THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Attorney Contact:
RUBIN LUBLIN, LLC,
3145 Avalon Ridge Place
Suite 100
Peachtree Corners, GA 30071
Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992
Case No. QKN-19-02752-1
rlselaw.com/property-listing
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by MITCHELL K HOLDER and KELLY E HOLDER to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee FOR CU MEMBERS MORTGAGE, A DIVISION OF COLONIAL SAVINGS, F.A. its successors and assigns, dated July 29, 2013, recorded in Deed Book 739, Page 56, DODGE County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to CU MEMBERS MORTGAGE, A DIVISION OF COLONIAL SAVINGS, F.A. by assignment recorded in Deed Book 853, Page 122, DODGE County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of EIGHTY-THREE THOUSAND FOUR HUNDRED SIXTY AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($83,460.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN JULY, 2019, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
CU MEMBERS MORTGAGE, A DIVISION OF COLONIAL SAVINGS, F.A. is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: COLONIAL SAVINGS, 2626A WEST FREEWAY, FORT WORTH, TX 76102, 800-937-6303.
TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS MITCHELL K HOLDER AND KELLY E HOLDER OR A TENANT OR TENANTS AND SAID PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 825 8TH AVE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
CU MEMBERS MORTGAGE, A DIVISION OF COLONIAL SAVINGS, F.A.
as Attorney in Fact for
MITCHELL K HOLDER AND KELLY E HOLDER
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A”
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING ALL OF LOT NUMBER ONE (1) OF SECTION TWO (2), AND A STRIP SIXTEEN (16) FEET WIDE ACROSS THE NORTHEAST SIDE OF LOT NUMBER TWO (2) IN SAID SECTION TWO (2) OF PINE ACRES SUBDIVISION OF LANDS OF S. H. HARDIN AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF A SUBDIVISION MADE BY JAKE D. HARRELL WHICH I8S RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 310, AND BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND BEING THE SAME LAND CONVEYED TO HOMER W. STEVENSON BY S. H. HARDIN, SR. BY TWO DEEDS, ONE OF THEM BEING DATED JANUARY 24, 1957, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN DEED BOOK 78, PAGE 509, AND THE OTHER BEING DATED SEPTEMBER 3, 1957, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN DEED BOOK 80, PAGE 187.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES NOW IN USE.
MR/mtj 7/2/19
Our file no. 5511919 - FT17
MISCELLANEOUS
NOTICE OF DETOUR
APPROVAL
PI 0013824
DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that the GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION has approved the use of and the routing of a detour for this project.
The date of detour approval is: May 20, 2019
The project proposes to replace the existing bridge on SR 230/Lower River Rd over Big Branch Creek in Dodge County, located 8.3 miles NW of Rhine, GA.
THE PROPOSED PROJECT BEGINS APPROXIMATELY 862 FT SOUTH OF BIG BRANCH CREEK AND ENDS 938 FT NORTH. THE TOTAL LENGTH OF THE PROJECT IS APPROXIMATELY 1,800 FEET (0.3 MILES). THE EXISTING BRIDGE IS PROPOSED TO BE REPLACED WITH A 132-FT LONG BY 39.25-FT WIDE BRIDGE OVER BIG BRANCH CREEK THAT WILL BE CONSTRUCTED AT THE EXISTING LOCATION, REQUIRED HYDRAULIC ELEVATION, AND ROADWAY CENTERLINE. THIS PROJECT IS LOCATED 100% IN DODGE COUNTY.
THE IMPROVEMENTS INCLUDE TWO 12 FEET LANES WITH 6-FT SHOULDER ON BOTH SIDES OF THE BRIDGE. THE ROADWAY TYPICAL ON BOTH SIDES OF THE BRIDGE ARE TWO 12 FEET LANES WITH 10 FEET OVERALL SHOULDER THAT INCLUDES 4 FEET PAVES AND 6 FEET UNPAVED. THE PROJECT LENGTH IS ESTIMATED TO BE 0.417 MILES ALONG SR 230/LOWER RIVER RD.
During construction, an off-site detour will be utilized to route traffic from SR 230/Lower River Rd to SR 87/Abbeville Hwy then to SR 27/US 341/Golden Isles Pkwy during closure. The additional distance for the detour route is approximately four miles.
Drawings or maps or plats of the proposed project, as approved, are on file and are available for public inspection at the Georgia Department of Transportation:
Daniel Smith
Area 2 – Area Engineer
2003 US Hwy 441 S
Dublin, GA 31021
478-275-6596
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
IN RE: ESTATE OF BARBARA YEOMANS ALLEN, Deceased
ESTATE NO.: _____________
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: BILLY A. YEOMANS has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the ESTATE OF BARBARA YEOMANS ALLEN, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before JULY 8, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 30th day of May, 2019.
s/AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
5401 Anson Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-3775
JAMES S. GREEN
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 54
Cochran, Georgia 31014
Tel.: 478-324-5400
Fax: 478-324-5444
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re:ESTATE OF
James Franklin Tomberlin,
Deceased
Estate No.: P-19-9213
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
TO: All interested persons: BRENT REGAN TOMBERLIN has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of JAMES FRANKLIN TOMBERLIN, deceased, of said County.
The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before July 17, 2019.
All pleadings/objections must be signed before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
Post Office Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-3775
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-1505
Facsimile No.: 478-374-1512
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
Estate No.: P-19-9214
In Re: Estate of WILBERT COLLINS, SR.
Deceased
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
TO: ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: CYNTHIA P. COLLINS has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of WILBERT COLLINS, SR., deceased, of said County.
The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. Section 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before JULY 24, 2019.
All pleadings/objections must be signed before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/Al McCranie,
Probate Judge
5401 Anson Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
Joseph I. Marchant, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-1505