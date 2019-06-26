Authorities make arrests

The Eastman Police Department announces the following arrests for the week of June 17, 2019 – June 25, 2019:
Kierra Range, age 23, of Dublin, was arrested for criminal trespass business, shoplifting more than $500.00, battery and theft by deception.
Juvenile, age 15, of Eastman, was arrested for violation of juvenile probation.
Amber Purvis, age 27, of Alamo, was arrested for shoplifting less than $300.00.
Juvenile, age 15, of Eastman, was arrested for unruly and obstructing law enforcement officers.
Jonsey Wiggins, age 48, of Eastman, was arrested for leaving scene of accident with injury and damage, Driving under the influence (DUI) drugs less safe and failure to maintain lane.
Jorge Barrera-Sanchez, age 40, of Eastman, was arrested for DUI-alcohol 0.10gm or more, 20 or over and driving while unlicensed or expired/new resident.
Paul Henley, age 47, of Eastman, was arrested for battery (family violence).
Franshawn Evans, age 28, of Douglas, was arrested for giving false name/address/date of birth to officer and FTP bench warrant.
