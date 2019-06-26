Authorities make arrests

Wednesday, June 26. 2019
The Eastman Police Department announces the following arrests for the week of June 17, 2019 – June 25, 2019:

Kierra Range, age 23, of Dublin, was arrested for criminal trespass business, shoplifting more than $500.00, battery and theft by deception.

Juvenile, age 15, of Eastman, was arrested for violation of juvenile probation.

Amber Purvis, age 27, of Alamo, was arrested for shoplifting less than $300.00.

Juvenile, age 15, of Eastman, was arrested for unruly and obstructing law enforcement officers.

Jonsey Wiggins, age 48, of Eastman, was arrested for leaving scene of accident with injury and damage, Driving under the influence (DUI) drugs less safe and failure to maintain lane.

Jorge Barrera-Sanchez, age 40, of Eastman, was arrested for DUI-alcohol 0.10gm or more, 20 or over and driving while unlicensed or expired/new resident.

Paul Henley, age 47, of Eastman, was arrested for battery (family violence).

Franshawn Evans, age 28, of Douglas, was arrested for giving false name/address/date of birth to officer and FTP bench warrant.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests for June 18, 2019 through June 25, 2019:

Kirkland Guy Baker, age 49, of Cochran, was arrested for probation violation.

Jaquavius Banks, age 21, of Gwinnett, was arrested for riot in penal institution.

Jerome Carson, age 62, of Eastman, was arrested for parole violation, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Sherman Godsey, age 25, of Eastman, was arrested for aggravated assault and obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers.

Stephanie Godsey, age 48, of McRae, was arrested for obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers.

Kenshaw Dremaine Johnson, age 19, of Macon, was arrested for bench warrant.

Hali Katherine McCurdy, age 25, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Karlene Jihan Muwakkil, age 19, of Fort Benning, was arrested for bench warrant.

Tammie Teresa Spires, age 51, of Eastman, was arrested for parole violation.
